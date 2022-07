Wheeling, W. Va. - At Wheeling University, the mission is to create students through Life, Leadership, and Service with and Among Others. This is done by developing the whole student both in the classroom and through other aspects of their lives, whether it be sports, relationships, or other hobbies. For Wheeling University Alum Greg Martin, that mission has been carried with him throughout his life as he now serves as the Head Boys Soccer Coach and Director of Operations at the Linsly School in Wheeling.

WHEELING, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO