Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

Related
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-28 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE NORTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM PDT/1115 PM MST/ The storms which prompted the warning have weakened and are likely no longer an immediate threat to life or property. However gusty winds of 40-50 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms could pose a threat to driving visibility and any boaters on Lake Mohave. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-28 22:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST/11 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 500 AM MST Saturday/500 AM PDT Saturday for a portion of northwest Arizona.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-28 22:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits in the warned area. Gusty winds, small hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning persist on the eastern side of the Las Vegas Valley including Lake Mead as well as in the far southwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley. Additional Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are likely with these storms. This warning will be allowed to expire.
Comments / 0