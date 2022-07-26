Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE NORTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM PDT/1115 PM MST/ The storms which prompted the warning have weakened and are likely no longer an immediate threat to life or property. However gusty winds of 40-50 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms could pose a threat to driving visibility and any boaters on Lake Mohave. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.

