Trina’s trial kicked into high gear this week and provided some great episodes of General Hospital. Spencer and Esme’s relationship finally went nuclear, and it was a long time coming. We also got a much-needed and welcomed break from the Carly and Nina drama. And it only took far too many months, but Austin is finally becoming a little more interesting now that he has a mysterious backstory. And between sparing in Sonny’s gym and the sauna, this week sure delivered up a lot of skin!

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO