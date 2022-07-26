Colorado grants $21.5 million to assist child care industry

Related
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations aren’t falling as other measures of virus’ spread improve — and it’s not clear why
Colorado’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stuck in the same rough zone they’ve hovered in for the past six weeks, and it’s not clear why they aren’t dropping as other measures of the virus’ spread improve. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 313...
coloradosun.com
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional amendment limiting government...
This Is The Highest-Earning County In Colorado
People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Colorado. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked...
Colorado marijuana use among highest in US
Colorado has one of the nation's highest concentrations of marijuana users of working age.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: State ballot measure seeks to legalize a dangerous drug
If Colorado wants to build on its sad new reputation as a backward, ignorant, dangerous state — a place intelligent people avoid — voters need only pass Initiative 58 into law in November. If they do so, we will need no further action to qualify as North America’s official idiocracy — a Galt’s Gulch for dolts who refuse to observe, listen, process and learn from mistakes.
Lawmakers look to keep mobile home parks affordable
In Colorado and across the country, mobile home parks are the largest form of unsubsidized affordable housing, but they're becoming increasingly unaffordable.
Colorado appears to be growing, so why are schools closing?
DENVER — School board members with Jefferson County Public Schools will study a plan to close more school buildings Tuesday night, as the district continues to downsize because of a lack of enrollment. It seems like a jarring proposal for a metro area that in all accounts seems to...
coloradopolitics.com
NOONAN | The decline of Colorado's political parties
Political parties are failing in Colorado. Redistricting occurred in February with the first voter registration numbers for new districts. A comparison of those February numbers with June registrations shows both parties losing voters and the Unaffiliated category gaining registrations. The highest percentage of movement to Unaffiliated occurred in two southwest...
You might be an abolitionist, too
The most interesting aspect of the most interesting Colorado House primary race last month is that the candidate who won is an abolitionist. Media accounts of her candidacy and win dutifully mentioned this self-described attribute, and some clarified that the abolition in question relates to police and criminal justice. But given that the candidate, Elisabeth […] The post You might be an abolitionist, too appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradosun.com
Emboldened by recent court ruling, Colorado gun rights group sues again to overturn ban on large-capacity magazines
The legal arm for Rocky Mountain Gun Owners is suing Gov. Jared Polis in federal court, ratcheting up their fight against gun restrictions after a judge last week temporarily blocked a Colorado town’s new gun control rules. The National Foundation for Gun Rights filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S....
Conservation groups sue over coal mines in Colorado, Montana
Conservation groups filed lawsuits against state environmental agencies in Colorado and Montana this week targeting coal mines in the two states.
Here are the 10 best hospitals in Colorado, according to a new report
DENVER — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Colorado. The report names UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora as the best in the state. This is the 11th year in a row that the hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, was ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com
High summertime ozone levels in Denver metro could mean higher gasoline cost
High summertime levels of ozone in Denver metro and the North Front Range may soon trigger higher costs for gasoline and other products and more restrictions on emissions of ozone-creating precursor compounds from industries, according to a new draft report from the metropolitan's air quality planning agency. A hike in...
Summit Daily News
Heidi Ganahl wants to eliminate Colorado’s income tax, which accounts for about a third of the state’s budget
DENVER — Heidi Ganahl, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, is campaigning on a bold promise to eliminate Colorado’s 4.55% individual income tax, the largest source of revenue for the state’s general fund, during her first four-year term. But Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent and the only remaining...
Is all this rain helping drought in Colorado? Here's a look at the numbers
With all of this recent rain falling around the state of Colorado (in some cases, record-setting), many may assume that the state's prolonged drought issues are on their way out. While some of the dryness has been alleviated, the state's drought is actually more than twice as widespread as it was this time, last year.
Homeowners insurance rate may force some families out of Colorado
DENVER – Craig Plazure and his wife, Morgan, describe themselves as two of the “lucky ones” who were able to buy a home in Colorado in August 2021. But after settling down and having two children, the family is wondering how long they’ll be able to stay in Colorado because of their rising homeowners insurance premiums.
KKTV
Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting next week, the first round of physical checks will be mailed out to Colorado taxpayers thanks to TABOR. Anyone in Colorado who filed a tax return is expected to get $750 back from the state, $1,500 for joint filers. The early TABOR refund was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis back in May. Residents should know the money will come in the mailbox, and not via direct deposit to combat fraud attempts. You had to file your state tax returns by June 30. Checks are expected to start going out on Monday and most everyone who qualified should expect to get their TABOR refund by the end of September.
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for July 25-July 31, 2022
More than 1,588,500 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 66,300 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the CDPHE.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Our ruling class snubs flyover Colorado
“Flyover” country is political lingo for the vast tracts of Middle America ignored by elected elites. They figure they don’t need the votes; their support base is in the country’s large metro areas, typically on the coasts. Colorado has its own version of a heartland overlooked by...
How your income impacts your overall TABOR refund
DENVER — Next month, the state will begin mailing out a portion of your tax refund -- a refund you're getting because of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). Single tax filers will get $750 checks. Joint tax filers will get $1,500 checks. This money will come via physical check in the mail.
