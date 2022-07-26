Colorado grants $21.5 million to assist child care industry

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting next week, the first round of physical checks will be mailed out to Colorado taxpayers thanks to TABOR. Anyone in Colorado who filed a tax return is expected to get $750 back from the state, $1,500 for joint filers. The early TABOR refund was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis back in May. Residents should know the money will come in the mailbox, and not via direct deposit to combat fraud attempts. You had to file your state tax returns by June 30. Checks are expected to start going out on Monday and most everyone who qualified should expect to get their TABOR refund by the end of September.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO