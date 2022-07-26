ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado grants $21.5 million to assist child care industry

By HANNAH METZGER hannah.metzger@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 1

Related
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Colorado

People are always curious about how much money people make, especially their neighbors. That's why Stacker got curious about how much money each state's counties are bringing in, including Colorado. "Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: State ballot measure seeks to legalize a dangerous drug

If Colorado wants to build on its sad new reputation as a backward, ignorant, dangerous state — a place intelligent people avoid — voters need only pass Initiative 58 into law in November. If they do so, we will need no further action to qualify as North America’s official idiocracy — a Galt’s Gulch for dolts who refuse to observe, listen, process and learn from mistakes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

NOONAN | The decline of Colorado's political parties

Political parties are failing in Colorado. Redistricting occurred in February with the first voter registration numbers for new districts. A comparison of those February numbers with June registrations shows both parties losing voters and the Unaffiliated category gaining registrations. The highest percentage of movement to Unaffiliated occurred in two southwest...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Roy
Colorado Newsline

You might be an abolitionist, too

The most interesting aspect of the most interesting Colorado House primary race last month is that the candidate who won is an abolitionist. Media accounts of her candidacy and win dutifully mentioned this self-described attribute, and some clarified that the abolition in question relates to police and criminal justice. But given that the candidate, Elisabeth […] The post You might be an abolitionist, too appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Here are the 10 best hospitals in Colorado, according to a new report

DENVER — U.S. News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Colorado. The report names UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora as the best in the state. This is the 11th year in a row that the hospital, located on the Anschutz Medical Campus, was ranked as the No. 1 hospital in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#State Of Colorado#Mile High#American#Coloradans
coloradopolitics.com

High summertime ozone levels in Denver metro could mean higher gasoline cost

High summertime levels of ozone in Denver metro and the North Front Range may soon trigger higher costs for gasoline and other products and more restrictions on emissions of ozone-creating precursor compounds from industries, according to a new draft report from the metropolitan's air quality planning agency. A hike in...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
KKTV

Checks to Colorado taxpayers for $750 or $1,500 for joint filers will start being mailed out next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting next week, the first round of physical checks will be mailed out to Colorado taxpayers thanks to TABOR. Anyone in Colorado who filed a tax return is expected to get $750 back from the state, $1,500 for joint filers. The early TABOR refund was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis back in May. Residents should know the money will come in the mailbox, and not via direct deposit to combat fraud attempts. You had to file your state tax returns by June 30. Checks are expected to start going out on Monday and most everyone who qualified should expect to get their TABOR refund by the end of September.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Our ruling class snubs flyover Colorado

“Flyover” country is political lingo for the vast tracts of Middle America ignored by elected elites. They figure they don’t need the votes; their support base is in the country’s large metro areas, typically on the coasts. Colorado has its own version of a heartland overlooked by...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How your income impacts your overall TABOR refund

DENVER — Next month, the state will begin mailing out a portion of your tax refund -- a refund you're getting because of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). Single tax filers will get $750 checks. Joint tax filers will get $1,500 checks. This money will come via physical check in the mail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy