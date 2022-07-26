Does Lululemon’s Chargefeel shoe really work for any workout?

In February, I was introduced to a new concept that amazed me in every sense of the word: the Old Navy FitsYou 3-Sizes-in-1 Extra High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans. The idea is that you choose size range (0-00, 2-6, 8-12, 14-18, 20-24, and 26-30) instead of a single number, since it's all too common for our weight to fluctuate. I was skeptical at first, but was overall really impressed. At the time, the only thing that bummed me out was the fact that they were only available as skinny jeans, and as someone who's gravitating toward wide-leg styles these days, I hoped the brand would eventually come out with a pair. Well, I'm pleased to report that the time is now! While perusing its new arrivals section, I came across the Old Navy FitsYou 3-Sizes-in-1 Extra High-Waisted Flare Jeans ($40, originally $60) and added them to my cart immediately in the size range 8-12. Read my honest thoughts, ahead.

