ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Softball Tabs Camden Decker as Pitching Coach

troytrojans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, Ala. – Following four seasons and an NCAA Regional appearance at Kennesaw State, Camden Deck has been tabbed the new Troy Softball pitching coach, head coach Eric Newell announced Monday. "I am so excited about what Camden brings to the table," head coach Eric Newell said. "He...

troytrojans.com

Comments / 0

Related
troytrojans.com

Troy Pair Named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars

TROY, Ala. – Will McFadden and Nicklas Borrmann were selected as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced this week. To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate's degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team's competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.
TROY, AL
troytrojans.com

Choloh, Stidham Represent Troy on Outland Trophy Watch List

TROY, Ala. – Troy is one of 20 overall schools and one of just three in the Group of Five with a pair of players selected to the Outland Trophy Watch List, released Tuesday morning. Left tackle Austin Stidham and defensive tackle Will Choloh both were selected to the watch list for the nation's top interior lineman.
TROY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy