Troy Softball Tabs Camden Decker as Pitching Coach

TROY, Ala. – Will McFadden and Nicklas Borrmann were selected as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced this week. To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically in NCAA Division I, II, III, and NAIA, or receiving their associate's degree and in their last year of athletic eligibility in the NJCAA. In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team's competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

