CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is working with a group to preserve the land he has studied for decades. John Whitaker Jr. is a retired Indiana State University professor. He has spent decades studying various plants and animals. In 1976, he was on the hunt for a new space to research. That's when he was introduced to what is now called the John O. Whitaker Woods Nature Preserve in Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO