ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks release Carson after running back failed physical

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Key Seahawks player surprisingly retires due to neck injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson missed the majority of the 2021 season after he suffered a neck injury, and he unfortunately is not going to return. Carson has decided to retire from the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The decision came after the running back failed his physical. Rapoport noted that Carson will be able to receive injury protection benefits since doctors determined he cannot play.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Breaking: Seahawks Running Back Reportedly Retiring At 27

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is reportedly retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury. Carson, 27, was limited to four games last season by the neck issue, which required surgery. He has reportedly been working his way back to try and return to the field, but the condition won't allow him to.
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks 2022 Training Camp: 8 veterans on the hot seat

More change is coming to the Seattle Seahawks roster. Some team veterans could find themselves out of a job by the end of camp. If there is one constant in the National Football League, it’s “change.” Last season the Seattle Seahawks found out the hard way they didn’t have enough talent to compete. The team finished 7-10, which was the first time Seattle had a losing record since 2011, Pete Carroll’s second season with the Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
City
Stabler, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Renton, WA
The Spun

Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Seahawks Retirement News

On Wednesday, linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract with the Seattle Seahawks so he can officially retire as a member of the team. Wright first arrived in Seattle in 2011. In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, he had 941 combined tackles, 54 passes defended, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and six interceptions.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Emotional K.J. Wright steps away after 11-year NFL career

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Before he stepped to the podium, K.J. Wright was hopeful he’d be able to keep his emotions in check. It took only a couple of minutes for the tears to start. “I gave this game every ounce I had in my body. I gave it my heart and my soul. I put my body on the line. I made sacrifices in my personal life. It’s safe to say, I’m on empty right now,” Wright said on Thursday. The 11-year NFL veteran announced his retirement a day after signing a one-day contract so that he could step away from the game with the team that drafted Wright in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks 2022 training camp: Takeaways from the first day of practice

The Seattle Seahawks have completed their first day of 2022 training camp. Here are seven takeaways from their first practice and Pete Carroll’s press conference afterwards. There was some speculation as to whether or not star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf would show up or not as he seeks a new contract. Rest easy, fans. While Metcalf did not report for mandatory minicamp he was present for today’s session. However, he did not participate in any drills. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal. For what it’s worth. after practice Pete Carroll said the team is “right there” on getting him a new contract.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
fantasypros.com

Chris Carson retiring from NFL

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Seahawks RB Chris Carson is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Carson was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft, and was able to carve out a nice role in the Seahawks offense over the last few years. He amassed over 1,000 rushing yards in both 2018 and 2019, but a neck injury forced him to miss 13 games last season, and ultimately pushed him into retirement. The Seahawks will now be relying on former first-round pick Rashaad Penny, and newly drafted Kenneth Walker III. Both RBs will have major roles in the Seahawks offense, and should be rostered in 2022.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy