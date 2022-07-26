In Minnesota – 'Heroes' Will Be Getting A Cut Of $500 Million

965thewalleye.com
ruggedk
2d ago
Yeah and pretty soon we will all be notified that instead of getting the hero pay, they will be sending all us a bill. That’s how things work in a democrat run state.
Reply(1)
17
Melissa Yaritz
2d ago
I was a hero all through ever since the Covid started Delivering people their food groceries Best Buy orders Home Depot orders medication orders luggage from the airport I did all of that ever since this thing started and they denied me and I was in close proximity of my customers I was delivering to
Reply
2
Comments / 7