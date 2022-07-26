Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 1015 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Aliante, Downtown Las Vegas, Nellis AFB, Lone Mountain, The Strip, East Las Vegas, Centennial Hills, Paradise, Spring Valley, North Las Vegas Airport and Stratosphere Tower. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Comments / 0