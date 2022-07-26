ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 16:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-26 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 1015 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Aliante, Downtown Las Vegas, Nellis AFB, Lone Mountain, The Strip, East Las Vegas, Centennial Hills, Paradise, Spring Valley, North Las Vegas Airport and Stratosphere Tower. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE NORTHEASTERN SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM PDT/1115 PM MST/ The storms which prompted the warning have weakened and are likely no longer an immediate threat to life or property. However gusty winds of 40-50 mph are still possible with these thunderstorms could pose a threat to driving visibility and any boaters on Lake Mohave. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Las Vegas.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 22:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-28 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits in the warned area. Gusty winds, small hail, and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning persist on the eastern side of the Las Vegas Valley including Lake Mead as well as in the far southwest portion of the Las Vegas Valley. Additional Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are likely with these storms. This warning will be allowed to expire.
