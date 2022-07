PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Faced with higher prices, Goli Sabetpour of Plano said all she can do to save money is compare prices at various grocery stores."We are struggling. Everything is too expensive. Food, everything," Sabetpour said. "I know gas is coming down, but we don't eat gas. We eat food."On Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department announced the Gross Domestic Product fell by an annual rate of 0.9% between April and June.It's the second straight quarter showing the economy slowed.Between January and March of this year, the GDP dropped by an annual rate of 1.6%.President Joe Biden and Democrats said the...

PLANO, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO