As midterms loom, the White House is trying to tamp down fears about a recession

By Asma Khalid
apr.org
 2 days ago

Record inflation has a lot of Americans pessimistic about the economy. And this week, we are expecting some big economic news. Tomorrow more interest rate hikes are likely. On Thursday, new data about economic growth is coming. All this is sparking talk of a possible recession. And with an election not...

www.apr.org

Biden administration redefines 'recession' ahead of possibly damaging GDP report

President Joe Biden and some of his top administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, have spent recent days attempting damage control ahead of what could be another negative economic report. In particular, officials are stressing to the public that though the coming...
The Associated Press

Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms

Facing a potentially grim report this week on the economy’s overall health, President Joe Biden wants to convince a skeptical public that the U.S. is not, in fact, heading into a recession. The Commerce Department on Thursday will release new gross domestic product figures. Top forecasts such as the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow are predicting that the figure will be negative for the second straight quarter — an informal signal that the country is stuck in a downturn. The White House is disputing that benchmark, but it will likely otherwise prove political chum for Republicans in an election year. “Two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession,” National Economic adviser Brian Deese insisted during Tuesday’s White House press briefing. He added that “the most important question economically is, whether working people, and middle class families, have more breathing room.”
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Fox News

Former Obama economic adviser Larry Summers warns a 'very high likelihood' for a recession

A chance of a recession has become even more likely, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers explained on Sunday. On CNN’s "Fareed Zakaria GPS," Zakaria spoke with Summers on the upcoming release of America’s second quarter GDP data next week. With the first quarter GDP showing economic contraction, he asked Summers whether he believes there’s a chance of a recession.
TIME

What a Recession Actually Is—And How to Know If the U.S Is Entering One

Concerns that the U.S. economy could be heading into a recession intensified after official figures released July 28 showed that the U.S. economy shrank for the second straight quarter, just days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast a global recession. Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the Economic Counsellor and the Director of Research of the IMF, cites the pandemic and ongoing war in Ukraine as the main reasons for the “increasingly gloomy and uncertain outlook,” of the global economy.
Axios

Biden's recession juggling act

President Biden has a new headache: He can't avoid the debate over whether the U.S. is in a recession, but if he dwells on it, he may hasten the very slowdown he's desperate to avoid. Why it matters: In economics, psychology matters. If the country and consumers believe we're in...
CBS News

U.S. economy shrinks again, raising recession fears

President Biden downplayed growing fears that the U.S. is headed into a recession after the economy shrunk for two quarters in a row. Mr. Biden argued that a new budget deal agreed upon by top Democrats would help fight inflation and urged Congress to pass it. Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.
