Loyola basketball standout Zach Wrightsil wins Corbett Award as top male amateur in state

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Big news at the start of Saints training campTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans is Becoming a Deadly CityJaron MaysNew Orleans, LA
Trial of Top New Orleans Prosecutor Becomes "Disjointed, Raucous"TaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
THISMINORITY Releases New Track "SUNNY BEACHES"Music NewsNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Ben Franklin High School coach adds a role, and other metro area schools news
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL: Terry Wilson is the new head boys' basketball coach at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans. Wilson remains the school's head football coach. His 20 years of experience includes work at O. Perry Walker High School and at St. Katharine Drexel. In 2018, he coached St. Katharine Drexel to the state championship, the first girls’ basketball state championship in school history, and was named Louisiana State Coach of the Year and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year. Prior to his coaching career, Wilson was a talented player, winning the state 5A basketball championship with L.B. Landry in 1975 and the New Orleans Recreation Department National Biddy Basketball World Championship in 1971. The BFHS football season kicks off Aug. 26, with an away game versus Ascension Christian; the first home game will be Sept. 2, versus St. Martin’s Episcopal. The basketball season will begin in November.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: Ochsner Imagination Gala, Famous G Ball, Shakespeare festival at Tulane:"Henry"
Mardi Gras World was the site for the night when the inaugural Imagination Gala, benefitting Ochsner Hospital for Children, occurred with “whimsical cocktail attire” as the suggested dress. Cocktails, cuisine, games and entertainment by Jessie’s Girls were the come-ons. And folks flocked to the venue, Mardi Gras World, for the bash co-chaired by Elizabeth Grimes and Dr. Erika Smith, pediatric gastroenterology at Ochsner Hospital for Children, who extended special gratitude to their committee. Particular thanks tapped Ochsner Health Foundation board member Norris and Bob Williams for the entertainment, patron party sponsor Winn-Dixie, Woodward Design + Build for the décor, and other generous sponsors who made this inaugural event possible.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for July 7-13, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Cris Laur Ave. 15: Jeffrey M. Rightor to Marie C. Stroud, $186,000. Elaine Ave. 145: Winifred N. Crory to Joshua Foret, $300,000. Generes Drive 1131: Allison Harris to Patrick S. Russo, $240,000. Royland subdivision, lot 7A, square 6: Michael M. Amedeo Jr. and Tiffani R. Amedeo to C.J. Christina Inc.,...
NOLA.com
Family mourns loss of 20-year-old Southern University student found dead in vehicle in Covington
Days after police found his body inside his car parked at a Covington field, Jyrion Dangerfield's family continues to grope for answers in his death. "He was just a big kid. No one that came in contact with my son would ever have anything negative to say about him," his mother, Christian Dangerfield, said Wednesday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans July 28-31
Music, dance and more are on the lineup this weekend in New Orleans. There's the Sounds of St. Andrew's Concert series on Thursday, New Orleans Ballet Association Summer Dance Concert on Friday and Harmony University Quartet Showcase on Saturday. Here's more of what's happening July 28-31. Hear selections from Mozart...
NOLA.com
Potential tear-down off Metairie Road gets a contemporary remake when new owners see its potential
Time was of the essence when Krista and Clayton Madere went house shopping in New Orleans at the height of the pandemic. Clayton, an engineer with Shell Oil, was being transferred from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, and the couple wanted to find a house before the start of the fall 2020 school year (their daughter Kylie is a student at LSU, and their son Cole was starting his freshman year in high school).
NOLA.com
'You come at the king, you best not miss': Jason Williams' acquittal is rare whiff for feds
When it comes to prosecuting elected officials, lawyers have a saying echoed by Omar Little, a gangland character from the HBO series “The Wire.”. In other words, don’t bring a weak case when everyone is watching, because it can send all kinds of unintentional messages: that the office is incompetent, or that it chooses its targets capriciously.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Detectives bust a prolific mail theft suspect, a family mourns the loss of a Southern University student found dead in a vehicle in Covington and plans for a new I-10 bridge in Mobile move forward. Also, a jury on Thursday acquitted Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams of the federal...
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for July 13-20, 2022; see list and other sales
Banks St. 2533-35: $300,000, Morris Kirschman & Co. LLC to Kristen Ingrid Nygren Frinkle. Banks St. 3213-3215: $490,000, Frederick Hamilton Clark to Adam Yacine Whitley Sebti. Canal St. 1540; Cleveland Ave. 1565: $100, 1540 Canal LLC to Administrators of The Tulane Educational Fund. Coliseum St. 1783: $387,000, Elizabeth Bragg Ramos...
NOLA.com
Jamie Peacock: NOLA crime drained us of hope, so we left
Toward the end of May of this year, my living nightmare happened: Our teenage son and his friends were enjoying a Sunday afternoon at a fast-food restaurant when gunfire broke out. It’s the kind of moment that felt like the “last straw,” but we didn’t even get that kind of satisfaction. New Orleans’ issues had convinced us to move almost two years earlier.
NOLA.com
Get a peek inside these 5 luxury New Orleans homes valued over $1.5 million
The New Orleans real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Category 4 hurricane? Prepare for 21 days without power, Entergy says
As Louisiana prepares to enter the most active weeks of the hurricane season, an Entergy representative said the public should be prepared to go without power for up to 21 days in the event a Category 4 storm hits the area, and seven days for a Category 1 storm. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
After four-alarm fire in Central City, friends rally to help victims
Charles Crawford woke up in the middle of the night to a flash of light and the smell of something burning. The abandoned house next door to the duplex he rented in Central City was on fire, and the flames were spreading fast. He shouted to his housemate, Edith Romero,...
NOLA.com
New 'world-class' Christmas parade coming this year, float builder Barry Kern says
Ho, ho, ho! If all goes as planned, there will be an all-new Christmas parade in New Orleans this year. Float builder Barry Kern says he’s producing a new parade on behalf of Children’s Hospital to celebrate the Yuletide season. Kern said the floats in the new, “world-class”...
NOLA.com
Easy-to-grow banana plants are a quintessential part of New Orleans' exotic outdoor look
Banana trees are a common feature in New Orleans-area landscapes. They are primarily grown for the tropical look they bring with their enormous leaves waving in the summer breezes. In addition to their large, attractive foliage, most of the large-growing banana trees here also produce edible fruit. Recent winters have...
NOLA.com
As officers flee force, NOPD's average 911 response time soars to 2½ hours
It is one of the most startling crime stats to emerge in recent months: It takes New Orleans police an average of 2½ hours to respond to a 911 call, according to a new analysis presented to the City Council on Wednesday. That figure, calculated by the data firm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Pride month displays at St. Tammany libraries draw crowd of supporters to library board meeting
The St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control got a loud message of support Tuesday for the Pride Month displays that appeared in some branches last month. A near capacity crowd at the Madisonville branch meeting room offered widespread support. In all, 24 people spoke out about the displays of books and other materials in three of the 12 branches in June. All but one said that they strongly supported the library's decision to highlight Pride Month and praised the system for what one speaker said allowed members of the LGBTQ community to feel heard and seen.
NOLA.com
Zee’s Pizza, a pop-up hit, opens Uptown restaurant with blend of styles, lots of garlic
A pizzeria might build a following one slice of a time. For Zee’s Pizza, "the cups" may have provided an accelerator. That would be the cupped pepperoni, part of a style not much seen around here before Zee's started slinging it's pies. Zee’s uses a more narrow pepperoni with...
NOLA.com
Three wounded in two shootings Thursday night, New Orleans police say
Two people were wounded in a Bayou St. John-area shooting Thursday and another was shot in Central City, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man and a woman arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds at 7:19 p.m., police said. Investigators determined that the pair had been wounded in a shooting earlier that night in the 3000 block of Orleans Avenue.
NOLA.com
Frustrated by delays, New Orleans City Council to order new civilian force at NOPD
The New Orleans City Council on Wednesday took the first step toward handing over responsibility for responding to non-violent criminal complaints, like car thefts and burglaries, to a new civilian-based force in an effort to reduce lengthy response times and free up more officers to handle violent crime calls. The...
Comments / 0