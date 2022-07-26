Loyola basketball standout Zach Wrightsil wins Corbett Award as top male amateur in state

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL: Terry Wilson is the new head boys' basketball coach at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans. Wilson remains the school's head football coach. His 20 years of experience includes work at O. Perry Walker High School and at St. Katharine Drexel. In 2018, he coached St. Katharine Drexel to the state championship, the first girls’ basketball state championship in school history, and was named Louisiana State Coach of the Year and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year. Prior to his coaching career, Wilson was a talented player, winning the state 5A basketball championship with L.B. Landry in 1975 and the New Orleans Recreation Department National Biddy Basketball World Championship in 1971. The BFHS football season kicks off Aug. 26, with an away game versus Ascension Christian; the first home game will be Sept. 2, versus St. Martin’s Episcopal. The basketball season will begin in November.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO