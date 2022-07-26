Charania: 'I haven't heard of any significant displeasure from Jaylen Brown' regarding the Boston Celtics

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The doldrums of the 2022 NBA offseason were jolted back to a state of alert when both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported trade talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics revolving around veteran Nets star Kevin Durant and rising Celtics star Jaylen Brown early on Monday morning.

But then details began to trickle out that the trade talks were neither recent nor active. This hinted that the emergence of these details could be due to the lack of interest in the asking price Brooklyn hopes to get for Durant in any deal. Charania appeared on NBC Sports Boston later that day to add some context to what he’d been hearing about Boston’s side of the equation, and whether Brown had any interest in leaving his current team.

“Obviously, he’s under contract with the Celtics for two more years and I haven’t heard anything about any type of displeasure that he’s had with the organization,” said Charania.

“Over these last two or three years, I think you’ve seen a lot of growth in the organization when it comes to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart,” added The Athletic NBA insider.

“Just a couple of years ago in the bubble, they had some very testy moments. So for them to go from that to being a couple of wins away from an NBA … Championship, I think speaks a lot to the growth of the organization. But I think overall, this is a team that I think has grown a lot, has a lot more growth potentially to do, but I haven’t heard of any significant displeasure from Jaylen Brown, any (trade) requests or anything like that from his side as of right now.”

With additional reporting trickling in suggesting no desire to decamp from Brown, it seems that if there is any interest in moving the Cal-Berkely product for KD, it isn’t at the best of the Celtics forward.

Reading between the lines of such reports in the so-called Silly Season can be a treacherous endeavor, but there seems to be a rising consensus that the Nets’ leaked legitimate discussions from some time ago of unknown degrees of actual interest for their own ends with the market for Durant thin.

No official rebuttal has yet been forthcoming from Boston’s front office at the time of this writing, however, suggesting that perhaps those talks were earnest in nature on the Celtics’ side, even if currently not a priority.

Follow us on Facebook

Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi