Pinion Park lottery now open

There was a time, not too long ago, when I was the busiest person I knew. My full-time gig at the Sheridan Opera House was my dream job, and it took up the lion’s share of my brain-space. I volunteered, served on various boards, and from time to time I’d goof around with a bit part in a play. Oh and yes, I was also raising two small children. Around this time, I had to teach myself to write smaller so I could fit my daily to-do list on a single page in my planner. I got up early every day and went to bed late. I was stressed out and drank a lot of Diet Coke. But I wasn’t unhappy — being busy made me feel productive and accomplished. When people asked me how I was doing, I would reply, “Oh you know me, I’m really busy!” This wasn’t victim-talk, it was boastful. Because if I was perpetually busy, then I definitely wasn’t lazy, right? And laziness is pretty much the nadir of human shortcomings, or so I believed. I felt like it wasn’t enough for me to just have a full life, but if I was uber-occupied to the point of constant exhaustion, then I had earned the right to paste a shiny gold star on my forehead.

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO