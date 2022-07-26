ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did the Boston Celtics find a diamond in the rough with JD Davison?

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ulit8_0gtrLIKw00
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Did the Boston Celtics find a diamond in the rough in Alabama combo guard JD Davison? Picked up by the Celtics with the 53rd pick of the 2022 NBA draft, expectations were low coming into Las Vegas Summer League action.

The second-round pick ran the point and led summer league action in assists with 8.2 per game. the third most ever recorded by a Boston player to go along with 13 points per game on 43% shooting. Davison didn’t look like a rookie or the 53rd overall pick out there with his burst, but will his play translate to NBA regular season?

Can Davison crack the rotation? The host of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast Evan Valenti debates this with Celtics blogger Dan Greenberg in the following clip.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

