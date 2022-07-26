Back-to-back Sunset Concerts

Related
The Daily Planet
‘It’s all good fun’
Summertime in the great wild west wouldn't be the same without the annual San Miguel Basin (SMB) Rodeo in Norwood. The rodeo starts today (Friday) and tomorrow night at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds. Programming includes a Junior Rodeo, music, trick riders, the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association (CPRA) riders, and many more family-friendly events.
Hitting the road again
There was a time, not too long ago, when I was the busiest person I knew. My full-time gig at the Sheridan Opera House was my dream job, and it took up the lion’s share of my brain-space. I volunteered, served on various boards, and from time to time I’d goof around with a bit part in a play. Oh and yes, I was also raising two small children. Around this time, I had to teach myself to write smaller so I could fit my daily to-do list on a single page in my planner. I got up early every day and went to bed late. I was stressed out and drank a lot of Diet Coke. But I wasn’t unhappy — being busy made me feel productive and accomplished. When people asked me how I was doing, I would reply, “Oh you know me, I’m really busy!” This wasn’t victim-talk, it was boastful. Because if I was perpetually busy, then I definitely wasn’t lazy, right? And laziness is pretty much the nadir of human shortcomings, or so I believed. I felt like it wasn’t enough for me to just have a full life, but if I was uber-occupied to the point of constant exhaustion, then I had earned the right to paste a shiny gold star on my forehead.
‘Our biggest fundraiser of the year’
'A Love Letter to Telluride’
There are many ways to express love for one's town. Telluride is full of creators and artists who have shown their love for these canyon walls through art, books, song, and film. Tim Kunda has owned a house in Mountain Village for the past 10 years and his daughters, Madeline and Olivia, live in Telluride full-time. For years, Kunda has wanted to create a documentary capturing the history and the people of Telluride.
More traffic ahead
For those not familiar with the proposed Diamond Ridge affordable housing project, it is 39 acres on Deep Creek Mesa, off of Last Dollar Road, near the Telluride airport. The zoning was changed from one house per 35 acres to 20 homes per acre. At a likely potential of 780 homes with three people per unit, (assumption per San Miguel County Land Use Code), the population will be approximately 2,340 residents. By means of comparison, the 2022 population of the Town of Telluride is 2,663.
Pinion Park lottery timeline announced
Pinion Park lottery now open
Keeping your organization staffed
Many nonprofits and businesses are struggling to hire and retain employees, whether it’s due to lack of housing, the “Great Resignation,” a demand for higher wages, or the ongoing effects of pandemic stress. These issues, combined with increased needs for services and programs, have made hiring and staffing issues a challenge for many businesses and nonprofits. To promote discussion on this topic and initiate collaboration and solutions, the Telluride Foundation is hosting a “Community Conversation: Hiring and Retaining Staff” Wednesday Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Sherbino Theatre in Ridgway.
Telluride scholar awarded Rotary scholarship
WEEDC gives West End report
SELLING TELLURIDE LIFESTYLE
Alpine Lumber is hiring! We are currently accepting applications for
New conservation easement breaks county record
It seems cliché to say, but a newly finalized conservation easement in western San Miguel County is truly a win-win for not only open space and wildlife habitat, but also for five working ranches owned by the Bray family. The 9,257.09 acres, 80 of which stretch into Montrose County, make the conservation easement the largest in county history. County officials announced the deal last week, which is a partnership with Parks & Open Space Department, through the County’s Land Heritage Program, working with the Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust (CCALT). The county contributed $65,000 to the conservation easement, negotiations for which were initiated in 2020.
