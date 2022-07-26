ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County Seeks Candidates To Run Current, Future Shelter Beginning In 2023

By rcbizjournal
rcbizjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Issues RFI (Request For Information) For Those Interested In Future Management Of County-Based Animal Shelter. The County of Rockland is officially seeking candidates who are interested in the future management of a county-based animal shelter. The County on July 19th posted a “Request for Information” on Bidnet, a...

rcbizjournal.com

CBS New York

Spring Valley residents taking sides over petition to dissolve local government

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Residents are taking sides over the future of a village in Rockland County. A petition drive is pushing people to vote on dissolving Spring Valley. Thursday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with some who are ready to fight to keep their local government.Spring Valley, New York is home to 35,000 people and a bit of a mystery over a petition to force a referendum on dissolving the village. "That's the great mystery ... We don't know anything about the origins," said Vivian Street. Street, a longtime resident, knows she doesn't want to see the village government eliminated with police, DPW...
SPRING VALLEY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

County to Make $2 Million of Improvements at Hudson Valley Regional Airport

Federal grant to fund terminal apron, taxiway and lighting rehabs. Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced today the County will make investments of $2.1 million to reconstruct and rehabilitate the terminal apron, taxiway and taxiway lighting at Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappinger. The project is being funded by a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), secured by Sen. Chuck Schumer.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson Fjord Trail bridge wins full support

FISHKILL – Several local, state and New York City agencies lent their support on Wednesday to a proposed bridge over railroad tracks as part of the planned Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail at Breakneck Mountain in the Town of Fishkill. An administrative law judge conducted a public hearing on the...
FISHKILL, NY
News 12

Former prosecutor named chair of Westchester County Police Board

The Westchester County Police Board is welcoming a new chair. Former prosecutor Leroy Frazer is the new leader of the board, which works with the Department of Public Safety. "We're fortunate to have Leroy's expertise to be able to step into this position. He joins many other talented members on our police board," says Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
hudsonvalleypress.com

Campaign Seeks to Ban Vacation Rentals in Region

NEWBURGH – The Hudson Valley short term rental housing market is exploding; however, the benefits of the unprecedented growth are not trickling down to many. Orange County ranked third, behind Dutchess, and forerunner Ulster as possessing the largest number of airbnb’s in the entire state (outside NYC). Since the Pandemic reared its head, hundreds have been escaping the crowded confines of New York City, seeking the numerous gifts of the Hudson Valley region, including; open space, mountainous backdrops, and quaint communities, while embracing a lower cost of living. Owners of hot commodity short term rentals are well versed on this lucrative, opportunistic scenario. And while many are following inherent, legally-sound guidelines, numerous others are not. The result is an oftentimes, greedily-driven, unregulated and exploitive cocktail, laden with further harmful rippling effects.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
westmilfordmessenger.com

Town writes rules for emergency generators

The Township of West Milford Council recently introduced an ordinance for the purpose of establishing guidelines for siting permanent emergency standby generators, after Mayor Michele Dale and the council determined setback requirements for the siting of these generators is presently unclear in the existing township code. There will be a...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Third candidate emerges in race for Orange County sheriff

GOSHEN – There will be two candidates on the ballot for Orange County sheriff, Democrat Bernie Rivers and Republican Paul Arteta. A third candidate has surfaced, retired Sheriff’s Office investigator Carmen DeStefano, who plans to mount “a serious” write-in campaign for the post. DeStefano said he...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Mayor Adams announces crackdown on unlicensed NYC waste haulers with mob ties

Mayor Adams and other local officials announced a takedown of three illegal garbage hauling companies in the city Wednesday — and one of the seedy firms has documented mob ties. The companies, LMC Trucking Corp., Ferreira Construction Co. and Bond Civil & Utility Construction Inc., have been hauling trash as part of a construction project at John F. Kennedy Airport without required licenses ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yieldpro.com

Sale of multihousing community in Westchester County, New York closes

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of Avalon Green, a 617-unit, value-add multihousing community located within Westchester County in Elmsford, New York. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. A joint venture between Harbor Group International, LLC and Azure Partners, LLC...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three African American administrators file lawsuit against Middletown school district

MIDDLETOWN – Three African American former administrators in the Enlarged Middletown City School District have filed a federal lawsuit against the district and its Superintendent, Amy Creeden. Omar Perez, Catherine Yaayaa Whaley-Williams and her husband, Anthony Williams, allege the district “engaged in systematic retaliation in violation of [their] First...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
therealdeal.com

Harbor, Azure buy Westchester community

Affiliates of Harbor Group International and Azure Partners purchased the 617-unit Avalon Green garden-style community for $306 million, Multi-Housing News reported. AvalonBay was the seller of the Elmsford property in Westchester County in the transaction that breaks down to $495,948 per unit. The 94-acre property includes a mix of homes,...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
cityofwhiteplains.com

Westchester County Offers Cost Saving Opportunities to Residents

In an effort to counter the effects of inflation on Westchester residents this summer, the County has put the following cost savings opportunities into effect:. Effective Tuesday, July 5 through Thursday, Sept. 1, admission fees will be waived at Saxon Woods Pool, Sprain Ridge Pool, The Brook at Tibbetts and Glen Island Beach. (Mondays through Thursdays.)
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

Spring Valley couple assessed $1.14M in E-Rate school subsidy scheme

A Rockland couple that used a web of shell companies to steal money from a federal school subsidy program have been ordered to forfeit $1.14 million in ill-gotten gains. Peretz and Susan Klein, of Spring Valley, had pleaded guilty to defrauding the Federal Communications Commission E-Rate program that underwrites telecommunications services and equipment for schools that serve students of poor families.

