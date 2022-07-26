Rockland County Seeks Candidates To Run Current, Future Shelter Beginning In 2023

NEWBURGH – The Hudson Valley short term rental housing market is exploding; however, the benefits of the unprecedented growth are not trickling down to many. Orange County ranked third, behind Dutchess, and forerunner Ulster as possessing the largest number of airbnb’s in the entire state (outside NYC). Since the Pandemic reared its head, hundreds have been escaping the crowded confines of New York City, seeking the numerous gifts of the Hudson Valley region, including; open space, mountainous backdrops, and quaint communities, while embracing a lower cost of living. Owners of hot commodity short term rentals are well versed on this lucrative, opportunistic scenario. And while many are following inherent, legally-sound guidelines, numerous others are not. The result is an oftentimes, greedily-driven, unregulated and exploitive cocktail, laden with further harmful rippling effects.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO