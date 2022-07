BOSTON - A new study from the Beacon Hill Institute says the rate of inflation in Massachusetts is outpacing the country in several key categories including gas, used vehicles and electricity. Chris Wallerce, owner of Winthrop Marketplace, says he's seeing the signs of inflation in his store with increasing on everything. "It's the hardest it's ever been to be in business with every cost going up," said Wallerce. He can't even offer the sales he used to with vendors passing on costs for things like fuel and packaging. "I used to get deals from vendors and could offer 10 items for...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO