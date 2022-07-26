ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Asheville City Council approves Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project

By Kim Miller
ashevillenc.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 26, the Asheville City council voted unanimously to approve the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project, or AMI. The new AMI system will replace the Water Department’s current automated meter reading system now reaching the end of its useful life cycle. The newly approved AMI system will utilize a City owned...

