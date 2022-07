COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rocky is a 1-year-old Siberian husky mix who has had a string of unfortunate circumstances. He was adopted when he was a puppy and then returned to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center when the family moved to a home that no longer accepted animals. Rocky was adopted again, and then the exact situation happened again.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO