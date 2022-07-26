ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana judge rules trans girl can continue school sports amid lawsuit over state ban

cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

An Indiana judge on...

cbs4indy.com

Complex

Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
INDIANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Indiana Is Now the Top Trophy Whitetail State. Here’s Why

Dustin Huff killed the biggest typical whitetail ever recorded in the U.S. not on a food plot in Iowa or a riverbottom in Kansas, but on a hog farm in Indiana. The 27-year-old Hoosier tagged the deer last fall on the same 185-acre farm he’s been hunting since he was a kid, and the land—corn, soybeans, and timber—hasn’t changed much in the last three decades. But the deer certainly have.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Man accused of selling bleach as Covid cure through Florida church extradited to US

A US man accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a cure for Covid-19 through his Florida-based church has been extradited after being arrested in Colombia.Mark Grenon, 64, made his first appearance in a federal court in Miami, Florida, on Thursday.He has been charged with fraudulently marketing and selling “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS), a toxic industrial bleach, as a cure for Covid, cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, autism, malaria, hepatitis, Parkinson’s, herpes, HIV/AIDS and other serious medical conditions, according to court documents.In addition, Grenon, along with his three sons – Jonathan, 36, Jordan, 28 and Joseph, 34 – have also...
MIAMI, FL

