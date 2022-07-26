Indiana judge rules trans girl can continue school sports amid lawsuit over state ban

A US man accused of selling a toxic industrial bleach as a cure for Covid-19 through his Florida-based church has been extradited after being arrested in Colombia.Mark Grenon, 64, made his first appearance in a federal court in Miami, Florida, on Thursday.He has been charged with fraudulently marketing and selling “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS), a toxic industrial bleach, as a cure for Covid, cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, autism, malaria, hepatitis, Parkinson’s, herpes, HIV/AIDS and other serious medical conditions, according to court documents.In addition, Grenon, along with his three sons – Jonathan, 36, Jordan, 28 and Joseph, 34 – have also...
