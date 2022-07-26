ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

IMPD search for Jeep tied to deadly hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's...

11-year-old boy dies from fireworks injury in Indiana

An 11-year-old Indiana boy died from a fireworks injury on the night before the Fourth of July, authorities said. Camrynn Ray McMichael of Mt. Vernon was injured at about 9:42 p.m. and died en route to a hospital, the Indiana State Police said Monday. He was playing with fireworks on...
Video shows police rescuing dog that had its mouth taped in hot car, before arresting owner

Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of taping his three-month-old puppy’s mouth with a tape and leaving it inside his car while he went inside a casino to gamble.Raul Carbajal  — who has been accused of animal cruelty — was arrested around 3:20pm last week in the parking lot of Bellagio, a popular casino and resort in Las Vegas.A video of the police rescuing the puppy, a Siberian Husky has since gone viral.The pup was found in Mr Carbajal’s car with a piece of electrical tape sealing its mouth shut. The temperature inside the car was nearly 108 degrees...
