IMPD search for Jeep tied to deadly hit-and-run

Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of taping his three-month-old puppy’s mouth with a tape and leaving it inside his car while he went inside a casino to gamble.Raul Carbajal — who has been accused of animal cruelty — was arrested around 3:20pm last week in the parking lot of Bellagio, a popular casino and resort in Las Vegas.A video of the police rescuing the puppy, a Siberian Husky has since gone viral.The pup was found in Mr Carbajal’s car with a piece of electrical tape sealing its mouth shut. The temperature inside the car was nearly 108 degrees...

