ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost and more celebs hit the Hamptons

By Mara Siegler
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g0QMg_0gtr43bg00
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were just a few celebs who hit the Hamptons over the weekend. Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost certainly didn’t look like they were “living separate lives,” as one glossy reported, while hanging out in the Hamptons over the weekend.

The cute couple and their 11-month-old son, Cosmo, were spotted at Montauk’s ultra-popular Surf Lodge, mingling as musician and surfer Donavon Frankenreiter performed.

Johansson, 37, had previously been filming “My Mother’s Wedding” in England, while Jost, 40, was touring with his comedy.

Another comic who was making the rounds this weekend? Amy Schumer, whose new “Whore Tour” kicks off this summer.

The “Trainwreck” star performed stand-up to the social set at the Club House in East Hampton for a benefit for All Against Abuse.

We hear Schumer had guests including Ashley Biden, Marci Klein, Bethenny Frankel, Nancy Shevell-McCartney, Jane Slagsvol-Buffet, Rosanna Scotto and Jerry Seinfeld’s daughter, Sascha, rolling with cracks on marriage, parenting and dieting.

Later, guests including Cristina Cuomo and Arden Wohl hung out in the VIP section at the afterparty, which was DJ’d by MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NqyRi_0gtr43bg00
Amy Schumer got VIP guests giggling with jokes about marriage, parenting and dieting.

Meanwhile, guests like Sara Moonves, Architectural Digest editor Amy Astley, stylist Rachel Zoe and socialites Sharon Coplan Hurowitz, Athena Calderone and Selby Drummond watched as Gracie Abrams took the stage at a dinner for Chanel in East Hampton.

The fashionable crew also flocked to Rebecca Minkoff’s chic dinner at the $25 million Casa Del Sol mansion in Amagansett. The high-end tequila brand held another bash the next day with an attractive crowd sipping on drinks and checking out hats from milliner Teressa Foglia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNGO3_0gtr43bg00
Rosanna Scotto was one of the guests who caught Amy Schumer’s stand-up.

Back at Surf Lodge, where every day brings a new hip artist, Grammy nominee Elderbrook got an enthusiastic crowd — which included Christie Brinkley’s genetically blessed kids Jack and Sailor Brinkley Cook — on their feet and dancing.

“I’m definitely becoming a groupie,” one guest was overheard saying.

And in “Is anyone ever actually canceled?” news, photographer Bruce Weber, who denied allegations of sexual misconduct by male models, was signing his new book, “The Golden Retriever Photographic Society.”

Alec Baldwin, who was recently slammed online for interviewing Woody Allen via Instagram Live, was also spotted stopping by to pick up a book.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Emily Ratajkowski’s next boo post Sebastian Bear-McClard split

Emily Ratajkowski is calling “bulls—.” Amid her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s cheating rumors, the supermodel stepped out in a very telling baseball cap and no wedding ring. It’s time to play matchmaker for Emrata, who might be better off with one of these A-listers. “The Gray Man” actor Chris Evans says he’s “laser-focused” on settling down, and Michael B. Jordan is recently single. Find out more dating details in this episode of “Boo Predictor” hosted by Brian Faas. 
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin spotted getting bagels in the Hamptons

Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin have at least one thing in common: The overachievers both seem to be morning people. An eagle-eyed spy told Page Six they spotted the good-looking pair at Goldberg’s Famous Bagels in Amagansett, N.Y. on Sunday at 6 a.m. “They were there before the bagels even arrived,” the source said. “She was kind of nuzzling him, they kissed a couple times. She was very loving.” While our early morning witness is adamant they saw the highly recognizable “Silver Linings Playbook” star with the equally striking top aide to Hillary Clinton, reps insisted they were not there. “Huma was in upstate [New York]...
AMAGANSETT, NY
WWD

Paulina Porizkova Stars in La Ligne’s Summer Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Paulina Porizkova has a new gig. The 57-year-old model and author is the new face of La Ligne’s summer campaign. Breaking Thursday, the ads were photographed by Jill Greenberg at a private residence in Los Angeles. Greenberg previously shot the brand’s winter 2021 campaign featuring Amy Schumer.More from WWD'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 Seasons The new campaign will appear on La Ligne’s website and across the brand’s social channels. The shoot’s theme was Barbiecore meets Day...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Marci Klein
Person
Andrew Vanwyngarden
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Rosanna Scotto
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Bethenny Frankel
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Club House#Mgmt#Architectural Digest#Chanel
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Fury: Alex Rodriguez's Ex & Jennifer Garner Giving Ben Affleck Headaches With Their 'Catty Attitudes'? Songstress Reportedly Can't Tolerate The Daredevil Actress

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first started dating in 2002 and got engaged quickly in the same year. However, after cementing themselves as one of the favorite celebrity couples in Hollywood, the pair shockingly called off their wedding and separated for good in 2004. After more than 18 years and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
THEATER & DANCE
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

130K+
Followers
14K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy