Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost and more celebs hit the Hamptons

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were just a few celebs who hit the Hamptons over the weekend. Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost certainly didn’t look like they were “living separate lives,” as one glossy reported, while hanging out in the Hamptons over the weekend.

The cute couple and their 11-month-old son, Cosmo, were spotted at Montauk’s ultra-popular Surf Lodge, mingling as musician and surfer Donavon Frankenreiter performed.

Johansson, 37, had previously been filming “My Mother’s Wedding” in England, while Jost, 40, was touring with his comedy.

Another comic who was making the rounds this weekend? Amy Schumer, whose new “Whore Tour” kicks off this summer.

The “Trainwreck” star performed stand-up to the social set at the Club House in East Hampton for a benefit for All Against Abuse.

We hear Schumer had guests including Ashley Biden, Marci Klein, Bethenny Frankel, Nancy Shevell-McCartney, Jane Slagsvol-Buffet, Rosanna Scotto and Jerry Seinfeld’s daughter, Sascha, rolling with cracks on marriage, parenting and dieting.

Later, guests including Cristina Cuomo and Arden Wohl hung out in the VIP section at the afterparty, which was DJ’d by MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser.

Amy Schumer got VIP guests giggling with jokes about marriage, parenting and dieting.

Meanwhile, guests like Sara Moonves, Architectural Digest editor Amy Astley, stylist Rachel Zoe and socialites Sharon Coplan Hurowitz, Athena Calderone and Selby Drummond watched as Gracie Abrams took the stage at a dinner for Chanel in East Hampton.

The fashionable crew also flocked to Rebecca Minkoff’s chic dinner at the $25 million Casa Del Sol mansion in Amagansett. The high-end tequila brand held another bash the next day with an attractive crowd sipping on drinks and checking out hats from milliner Teressa Foglia.

Rosanna Scotto was one of the guests who caught Amy Schumer’s stand-up.

Back at Surf Lodge, where every day brings a new hip artist, Grammy nominee Elderbrook got an enthusiastic crowd — which included Christie Brinkley’s genetically blessed kids Jack and Sailor Brinkley Cook — on their feet and dancing.

“I’m definitely becoming a groupie,” one guest was overheard saying.

And in “Is anyone ever actually canceled?” news, photographer Bruce Weber, who denied allegations of sexual misconduct by male models, was signing his new book, “The Golden Retriever Photographic Society.”

Alec Baldwin, who was recently slammed online for interviewing Woody Allen via Instagram Live, was also spotted stopping by to pick up a book.