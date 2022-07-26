‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee Have Had a Whirlwind Relationship

It’s been quite a ride. Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee were first introduced to viewers on 16 and Pregnant back in 2011, and fans have been able to watch their relationship unfold on Teen Mom OG ever since she joined the show in 2019. Though they were only on the show for two seasons before it was restructured into Teen Mom Legacy, their romance has definitely had its ups and downs to say the least.

The couple shares three kids — Gannon, Jaxie and Broncs — and have been married, filed for divorce and engaged again all within the span of a few years. They called it quits in May 2020, with Mackenzie admitting divorce wasn’t an easy choice to make.

“My family has [never] seen [a] divorce,” she exclusively revealed to In Touch in April 2020. “I’m not saying that put pressure on me, but it’s just generations and generations. I would be the first [to] split up [a] family.” Despite that, she thinks the subject would’ve come up much sooner if they weren’t raising a family. “It would have been easy,” she said. “Goodbye.”

In the same interview, the reality star showed love for Josh and gushed about what a good parent he is. “Whether he’s been a good husband or not, he’s always been a good dad since we got married,” she said. “[The kids] love Josh.”

Following their May 2020 split, the parents spent time focusing on their friendship and eventually rekindled their romance. Mackenzie confirmed they were back together when she posted about their 7th wedding anniversary via Instagram in August of that year.

However, the couple once again called it quits in July 2022. “With all the messages I’m receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what’s going on from me alone. Sometimes things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out,” Mackenzie told her Instagram followers regarding the split on July 26.

“I am breaking my silence about Josh, and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it’s time for me to find my happy,” she added.

