Stevie Nicks has added a dozen dates to her 2022 U.S. tour. The second leg of the singer's trek will begin on Sept. 17 in Mansfield, Mass., at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, N.J., followed by several more festival appearances. After performing at the Ohana Festival on Sept. 30, Nicks will make her way across the lower portion of the U.S., stopping in cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, Charlotte and Tampa, before wrapping things up in West Palm Beach on Oct 28.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO