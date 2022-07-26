ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noose found at Edina Community Center

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of July 26, 2022 01:21

EDINA, Minn. -- A staff member at the Edina Community Center found a noose hanging from the roof of one of the courtyards early Tuesday morning, according to the district superintendent.

"A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups," said Edina Public Schools Superintendant Dr. Stacie Stanley in a letter to families. "We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change."

The noose has since been removed, Stanley said, and the incident was reported to the Edina Police Department.

Stanley encouraged families to attend the city's One Town, One Family community conversation session on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

