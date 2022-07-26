Xposure | Float Fest

LetsGetFr.ee promised a star-studded lineup curated by and for people of color in one of the most diverse places in the country. The incomprehensibly named festival was supposed to kick off with an opening gala at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens on August 19. Over the next two days, notable artists like Missy Elliott, Jhene Aiko, Ozuna, El Alfa, Anderson .Paak, and Kali Uchis were set to hit the stage in NYC. Dubbing itself a “purpose-driven music experience” and “Conscious Carnaval,” the festival—the brainchild of Afropunk founder Matthew Morgan, his partner Jocelyn Cooper, and creative agency Anomaly—tried to bolster its socially conscious credentials by promoting a mission to “close the equity gap” in the entertainment industry and achieve a “diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030.” How a weekend of wristbands and portable toilets was supposed to do that is unclear, as is the festival’s abrupt cancelation that’s now left hundreds of ticket holders scrambling for refunds that are unlikely to arrive until mid-September.

