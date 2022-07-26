ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Xposure | Float Fest

101x.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHVRCHES – Violent...

www.101x.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Pearl Jam Cancels Concert Following ‘Extreme Circumstances’ for Eddie Vedder

While it takes time for musicians and bands to find their voice, for Pearl Jam, it seemed to start as soon as the band formed in 1990. The following year, Pearl Jam debuted their first album called Ten. For the next five years, that record stayed on the Billboard 200 chart. Other milestones made by that single album included platinum 13 times and becoming one of the highest-selling records in the rock genre. With a total of 11 albums, Pearl Jam continues to entertain fans all over the world. But on Wednesday, the band canceled a concert after singer Eddie Vedder damaged his throat during another show.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Joni Mitchell Surprise Newport Folk Festival With Her First Full Set In Over 20 Years

Click here to read the full article. “I just realized, Joni’s the least nervous person up here,” exclaimed Brandi Carlile halfway through a history Newport Folk Festival set that paid tribute to Joni Mitchell, in her first full set-length concert appearance in two decades. Over 13 songs, Mitchell, who last appeared at the festival 53 years ago, in 1969, held court as a star-studded crew of musicians (Carlile, Blake Mills, Lucius, Wynonna, Celisse, Taylor Goldsmith, Marcus Mumford, and many more) sat around on couches on-stage playing a mix of her favorite oldies (“Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “Love Potion No....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Legendary Surprises, Rising Stars, and Powerful Voices: The Best Things We Saw at Newport Folk Festival 2022

Yes, Paul Simon and Joni Mitchell were this year’s big surprises — but the 2022 Newport Folk Festival contained so much more than a pair of jaw-dropping legends. The first full-capacity iteration of the fest since 2019 featured the desert instrumentals of Hermanos Gutiérrez, the soulful country-pop of Maren Morris, the sweet blues of Taj Mahal, the indie electronic of Sylvan Esso (who debuted a brand-new album), and the scaled-down arena rock of the National, who also premiered brand-new material in their headlining set. Taken in full, this year’s festival represented the full scope of Newport’s musical broadening over the past decade-plus, from Clairo and Arooj Aftab to the Silkroad Ensemble and Goose.
ENTERTAINMENT
Loudwire

The Biggest Heavy Band of All Time

Calling any artist "the biggest of all time" is definitely a loaded statement. How do you measure the size of their impact? Is it their global popularity or how many chart certifications they've received?. Linkin Park's debut release Hybrid Theory was the year 2001's best-selling album. They were slapped with...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
Ultimate Classic Rock

ZZ Top, ‘RAW': Album Review

Raw would seem to be part of ZZ Top's DNA, much less the title of one of its albums. But we've never heard the Texas trio quite this kind of raw before. There's a kind of brilliance that resulted in RAW: That Little Ol' Band From Texas Original Soundtrack. It's a live album without an audience, brought about when Banger Films, makers of the 2019 Netflix documentary, gathered the group at historic Gruene Hall, billed as Texas' oldest continually run dance venue, ostensibly for some still shots. But the band's gear was set up on the stage, and suffice to say that when Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are in a room together with instruments, music is bound to happen.
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival Cancels ‘Encore Weekend’

The Ohana Festival’s Encore Weekend — scheduled to feature founder Eddie Vedder as well as sets by Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys and Haim — has been canceled. The two-day fest at Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach was set for Oct. 8 and 9, a week after the sixth annual Ohana Festival; that fest — featuring Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and more — is still scheduled to take place Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
DANA POINT, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Joe Satriani’s G4 Experience Returns With Peter Frampton, John 5 and More

Joe Satriani is bringing back his G4 Experience guitar workshop with help from a host of six-string heroes including Peter Frampton, Steve Lukather, John 5 and more. The four-day event will take place from Jan. 3-7 at Las Vegas' Hilton Lake Vegas Resort. Participants will get to enjoy "four days and nights of total guitar nonstop workshops, concerts, jamming and more," according to the G4 website, where registration is now open.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surf Curse#Blue Velvet#Young Fathers#Blossom#Sentimental Aly Aj
Pitchfork

Brian Eno Announces First Solo Album in 5 Years, Shares New Song: Listen

Brian Eno has announced a his first solo studio album in five years: ForeverAndEverNoMore is out October 14 (via Verve/UMC). It’s a 10-song album and the first since 2005’s Another Day on Earth on which most of the songs feature his vocals. Other guests on the LP include Jon Hopkins, Leo Abrahams, and Roger Eno. Check out the video for the new song “There Were Bells” below.
SCIENCE
NME

Gwenno on working with Manics and the “debauchery” of “indie sleaze”

Gwenno has spoken to NME about her 2022 Mercury Prize nomination, as well as working with Manic Street Preachers, the chances of a reunion of The Pipettes, and memories of the “debauched” indie sleaze era. Watch our video interview with the artist above. The Welsh singer-songwriter was speaking...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Returns to Stage for First Concert Since Damaging Vocal Cords

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder is finally back on stage after a vocal cord injury sidelined him for over a week. The band is currently touring in Europe following its headlining spot at Lollapalooza in Paris. And after canceling a list of shows, the Grammy-winning singer was feeling well enough to return to the microphone on Monday, July 25th for an Amsterdam event inside the Ziggo Dome.
ROCK MUSIC
The Associated Press

Review: On ‘Surrender,’ Maggie Rogers underlies her vitality

“Surrender,” by Maggie Rogers (Capitol Records) It’s all there in the title. Do as Maggie Rogers asks. Give in to her. The 12-track “Surrender” is the follow-up to “Heard It in a Past Life,” her 2019 debut album that announced a major talent. The new album only solidifies Rogers as one of the most interesting singer-songwriters out there. It’s less tentative or dreamy than her debut, more brash, confident, compelling and occasionally profane.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

A Woke Music Fest Imploded—and Angry Fans Want Answers

LetsGetFr.ee promised a star-studded lineup curated by and for people of color in one of the most diverse places in the country. The incomprehensibly named festival was supposed to kick off with an opening gala at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens on August 19. Over the next two days, notable artists like Missy Elliott, Jhene Aiko, Ozuna, El Alfa, Anderson .Paak, and Kali Uchis were set to hit the stage in NYC. Dubbing itself a “purpose-driven music experience” and “Conscious Carnaval,” the festival—the brainchild of Afropunk founder Matthew Morgan, his partner Jocelyn Cooper, and creative agency Anomaly—tried to bolster its socially conscious credentials by promoting a mission to “close the equity gap” in the entertainment industry and achieve a “diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030.” How a weekend of wristbands and portable toilets was supposed to do that is unclear, as is the festival’s abrupt cancelation that’s now left hundreds of ticket holders scrambling for refunds that are unlikely to arrive until mid-September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 20 Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far)

During the first six months of 2022, there has been a steady stream of new music releases: pleasant surprises, anticipated projects and brand new sounds. For some, it was a long time coming: Tears for Fears released their first studio LP in 18 years, Eddie Vedder unveiled his first solo record in over a decade and Jethro Tull put out their first studio album since 2003. Others have been working feverishly: Jack White released the first of two albums this year and the Black Keys offered a new record almost exactly a year after their last one.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy