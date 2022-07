Geoff Ogilvy walked into the locker room two weeks ago at the Barracuda Championship and didn’t recognize many faces. He’s pretty sure they didn’t recognize him, either. “They were probably thinking, ‘Who’s that old guy with the beard and no hair?’” he said. That would be a U.S. Open champion at Winged Foot, the winner of three World Golf Championships who once reached as high as No. 3 in the world and then quietly walked away to spend more time in golf course design and promoting youth golf at home in Australia. And now Ogilvy is back. He’s just not sure for how long, or even where.

