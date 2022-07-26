Legion baseball’s local Hoppers make it to state competition

Zakkary Roland Suthers, 13, of Prairie du Chien, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Necedah. Zakkary was born on Oct. 30, 2008, in Prairie du Chien, to Daniel Keith Suthers and Shirley Nicole Reger. He finished the seventh grade at Prairie du Chien School in Prairie du Chien. Zakkary loved playing video games in his free time. He also enjoyed riding his dirt bike, listening to music, and playing guitar. Zakkary always went out of his way to help people in any way he could. He was smart, funny, loving, and polite. Most of all, Zakkary was caring and could make a friend anywhere he went. Zakkary was a special young man who made a positive impact on countless lives.

