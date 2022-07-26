ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Nearly $5M for PdC public safety center a legislative consideration

 2 days ago

Rep. Ron Kind announced Thursday the successful inclusion of $4.95 million for a Prairie du Chien public safety center in the House Committee on Appropriations Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bills. This project is one of 12 across Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District totaling over $16.5 million to be included for...

Cadrene Heslop

Wisconsin Approves New Annual Payments

Madison, Wisconsin, has approved a new monthly payment plan. These monthly payouts are valid for a year. There is a growing trend for cities to offer novel support programs. Here is an example of another innovative city support program, New Relief Proposal For Low-Income New Jersey Families.
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP hopefuls Kleefisch, Michels clash over gas tax

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Wednesday during a debate that he can be taken at his word that he won’t raise gas taxes, as challenger Rebecca Kleefisch accused him of not taking responsibility for previously being in leadership roles for groups that backed increasing gas taxes. “You’ve got to take responsibility for some of these organizations,” Kleefisch, a former lieutenant governor, said during a heated exchange in the debate broadcast on WISN-AM. “Do your people who you say you lead just not listen or are you not taking responsibility?” Kleefisch, Michels and state Rep. Tim Ramthun debated on the radio three days after a television debate and less than two weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November. Michels, who is endorsed by Donald Trump and co-owns the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp., said he “never once” said he wanted to raise the gas tax. He said the groups he was on that lobbied for raising the gas tax, including the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association, came to a consensus on issues and he didn’t always agree.
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio has taken a lethal wrong turn on access to guns

As of June 13, Ohio no longer requires a permit for gun owners to carry  concealed weapons. The clear link between public safety and restricting access to guns has long been known. That’s why Ohio first put restrictions on acquiring  firearms way back in 1859, the year before the start of the Civil War. Unfortunately, […] The post Ohio has taken a lethal wrong turn on access to guns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NPR

New Arlington County policy limits cooperation with ICE

Arlington County has passed a new policy limits how it cooperates with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – a step that both community members and the County Board says will build trust with immigrants, encourage them to contact law enforcement and utilize other local resources. "It's definitely a step...
