Prairie Du Chien, WI

The community lost a good one: Prairie du Chien was Howe’s purpose

guttenbergpress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Howe was still shooting photos at...

guttenbergpress.com

fayettecountynewspapers.com

Abigail Patrick crowned Fayette County Fair Queen

The outgoing Fayette County Fair Queen royalty congratulated the 2022 winners following the coronation ceremonies at the fairgrounds in West Union Tuesday, July 19. Pictured are (l-r) 2021 Fair Queen Makaela Kime of Waucoma, 2022 Fair Queen Abigail Patrick of Oelwein, 2022 Fair Princess Kasydi Meyer of West Union and 2021 Fair Princess Naomi Scott of Westgate.
AM 1490 WDBQ

Yet Another Ribbon Cutting for a Riverboat in Dubuque

Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. It's so cool that these riverboats have chosen Dubuque as one of their stops. The newest boat to arrive is the American Duchess.
DUBUQUE, IA
Prairie Du Chien, WI
Prairie Du Chien, WI
guttenbergpress.com

Jackson J. Vigen

Jackson Jason Vigen passed unexpectedly at the young age of 22 at his home in Madison, Wis., on Thursday morning, July 21, 2022. He was born March 2, 2000, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., to Tammy Hill and Jason Vigen. Jackson had a love for sports. He was an impressive...
MADISON, WI
AM 1490 WDBQ

Platteville’s loss is Cuba City’s Gain

In a move made necessary by new construction coming to their current location, the Platteville Karate Club LLC has found a very suitable new location in Cuba City at 107 West Webster. The karate school, owned and operated by Jim Lubbe, will now be called Full Circle Tang Soo Do, LLC. Lubbe is excited about the move to Cuba City and plans to use the move as an opportunity to take his business to a new level.
CUBA CITY, WI
Clayton County Register

Veterans Memorial Health Care Foundation receives Model A car proceeds ...

The Veterans Memorial Health Care Foundation was recently gifted a 1930 Model A car by Dr. Richard Hermeier of Waukon. Adam Hooten of Teddy’s Auto Sales donated his time and effort in the sale of the car on behalf of the Foundation. A total of $13,850 was received for the sale of the car, which was then gifted to the hospital Foundation. Pictured above with the Model A car, from left to right, are Matt Teslow, Foundation Director; Adam Hooten of Teddy’s Auto Sales; Linda DeBuhr and her grandson, Franklin Thomas Johnson of Zumbro Falls, MN; Dr. Richard Hermeier; and Foundation Directors Ardie Kuhse, Kay Zimmerman, Nona Sawyer, Craig Lensing and Patty Goltz. The Veterans Memorial Health Care Foundation supports Veterans Memorial Hospital and various medical needs in the surrounding communities. Submitted photo.
WAUKON, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Ivanelle Henning

Ivanelle Christine Else Henning, 89, of Elkader, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Elkader Care Center. She was born Sept. 10, 1932, on the Hoth family farm, rural Elkader, to Edwin and Viola (Schlitzer) Hoth. She was baptized on Nov. 6, 1932, and confirmed on March 25, 1945, at Zion Lutheran Church in Clayton Center.
ELKADER, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Zakkary Suthers

Zakkary Roland Suthers, 13, of Prairie du Chien, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Necedah. Zakkary was born on Oct. 30, 2008, in Prairie du Chien, to Daniel Keith Suthers and Shirley Nicole Reger. He finished the seventh grade at Prairie du Chien School in Prairie du Chien. Zakkary loved playing video games in his free time. He also enjoyed riding his dirt bike, listening to music, and playing guitar. Zakkary always went out of his way to help people in any way he could. He was smart, funny, loving, and polite. Most of all, Zakkary was caring and could make a friend anywhere he went. Zakkary was a special young man who made a positive impact on countless lives.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
guttenbergpress.com

Drumming circle invites others to join the rhythm

A summer drumming circle, organized through The Left Bank Shop and Gallery, has been meeting in McGregor’s Triangle Park on Saturday evenings since July 9. Sessions will continue on Saturdays, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., through Aug. 27. Everyone is welcome to bring a chair and an instrument and join the rhythm. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
MCGREGOR, IA
news8000.com

All water should be tested for PFAS peril, Wisconsin DNR says

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Whether you get your water from a well or a municipal water system, you could be exposed to PFAS. The forever chemicals are contaminating cities statewide, which is why the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says all water systems should be tested. The DNR recommended...
LA CROSSE, WI
guttenbergpress.com

World record holder paddles into town

Dale Sanders, 87, and his team are paddling down the Mississippi River in an effort to recapture Sander's previous world record: the oldest person to paddle the Mississippi river, source to sea. From left are "Mississippi River Angels" Deanna and Dan Kuempel of Guttenberg, Dale "Grey Beard" Sanders, Matt Briggs and "Melody" and Dale Faust. (Press photo by Caroline Rosacker)
GUTTENBERG, IA
wizmnews.com

Dispute at La Crosse Mexican restaurant leads to a “queso” disorderly conduct

A customer complaint at a downtown Mexican restaurant reportedly became physical, and a bit messy, leading to an arrest by La Crosse police. India James of Onalaska is accused of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. During a court appearance by James on Monday, Judge Gloria Doyle ordered a signature bond, and told her to have no contact with the Qdoba restaurant on 3rd Street.
LA CROSSE, WI
juliensjournal.com

MidWestOne Bank Announces New Hires

MidWestOne Bank is pleased to announce the recent hire of Dan Flynn as Vice President, Trust Officer in the Dubuque office. Prior to joining MidWestOne Bank, Dan practiced banking and corporate law for seven years as in-house counsel at Heartland Financial and its subsidiary company, Dubuque Bank & Trust (DB&T).
DUBUQUE, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Jean M. Parker

Jean Marion Parker, 98, of Garnavillo died Friday, July 15, 2022, at Guttenberg Care Center in Guttenberg. Visitation was Friday, July 22, at Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home in Garnavillo. A private inurnment was held at Bethel Cemetery, Colesburg. Jean was born on July 4, 1924, in Mederville, to Clarence and Frances...
GARNAVILLO, IA

