ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-Pineville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Sherry Smith has retired after 18 years. The Alexandria-Pineville CVB looks to draw visitors into the parish for conventions, events and tourism. Smith said much has changed since she started at the CVB in 2004, and that the future is bright for Alexandria, Pineville and the rest of the towns in Rapides Parish.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO