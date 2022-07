St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help with solving a shooting inside the City of Opelousas. On July 10, 2022, at 3:00 a.m., officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of East Blanchard Street in reference to a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers were told that the residence had been struck by gunfire, according to detectives. Six bullet holes were located in the front of the residence and a bullet was found on the front walkway.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO