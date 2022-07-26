Lazy Dog features highs and lows of big menu

Not Your Average Fry features boxes of fries loaded with toppings such as crispy chicken, beef Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce and more. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Not Your Average Fry, an eatery that takes typical side items and loads them with toppings, will be dropping into Katy late this summer at 2501 Fry Road, Katy. The restaurant’s menu features options such as Every Breath You Take, a box of fries dressed with crispy chicken, coated in honey hot sauce and dusted with garlic Parmesan seasoning. A sweeter option at Not Your Average Fry is Strawberry Fields, which is a box of sweet potato fries adorned with strawberries, powdered sugar, strawberry drizzle and whipped cream. Customers can also create their own box with items such as beef Philly Cheesesteak, chili, cheese sauce and pico de gallo. www.notyouraveragefry.com.

KATY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO