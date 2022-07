Sullivan County Commissioners will try again this evening to tackle a host of issues after last weeks, regular Thursday monthly meeting was canceled due to a COVID outbreak among several commissioners including County Mayor Richard Venable. Commissioners will once again bring up a Sullivan County Jail pay to stay program. The resolution calls for all the revenue collected to be deposited in the General Fund to be used for Jail Obligation Bonds and pay raises for jail employees as well as maintenance of the jail. The revenue raised comes from a proposed 35 dollars a day charge for inmates.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO