The return of Star-Lord and his gang of intergalactic misfits in Love and Thunder was so brief that Taika Waititi might as well have written them off from the story without actually bringing them on set to shoot that hasty opening. Fortunately, less than a year separates us from James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which the titular MCU heroes not only return in earnest, but go up against their greatest adversaries yet.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO