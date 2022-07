McDonald’s revenue fell short of expectations in the second quarter as coronavirus restrictions shuttered stores in China and higher prices took a toll on U.S. demand. The Chicago burger giant said its revenue fell 3% to $5.72 billion in the April-June period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $5.8 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up nearly 10% worldwide. That was higher than the 6.8% that analysts had expected. But there were double-digit declines for comparable stores in China, where restaurants were closed temporarily throughout the country for most of the quarter.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO