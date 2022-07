Burberry is supporting the gamer girls. The luxury label is teaming up with global e-sports organization Gen.G to launch a four-part content series and scholarship opportunity that will help educate and empower the next generation of women in gaming. The project will be an extension of Gen.G’s “NetWORK: Inspire” program with the scholarship being awarded to someone who is committed to changing the exclusive narrative of gaming on- and offline.

1 DAY AGO