Wisconsin State

Rettinger and Goldammer face off for Wisconsin Assembly District 83 seat in Aug. 9 primary election

By Karen Pilarski - Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA — Two Republicans, Nik Rettinger and Pat Goldammer, are running in the Aug. 9 primary race to represent Assembly District 83. Incumbent State Rep. Chuck Wichgers is running for the 82nd Assembly District seat as a result of redistricting. The Freeman asked both candidates questions ahead of the primary...

