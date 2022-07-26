JEA to suspend disconnections for 6 weeks

The City of Jacksonville is eligible to receive funding under the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Local Solicitation. JAG is established within the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) of the US Department of Justice (DOJ). JAG funding will provide Jacksonville with the opportunity to reduce crime and improve public safety through the implementation of diverse strategies that address drug treatment, violent juvenile crime, and crime prevention programs that foster cooperation between community residents and law enforcement personnel. The proposed application for use of JAG funds will be available to the public for comment and review on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 12 Noon, in the Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan Street, 8th Floor. Please call Larry Finkelstein at 904-255-8239 for further information.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO