Duval County, FL

JEA to suspend disconnections for 6 weeks

By Wes Wolfe
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe utility disconnects around 16,300 customers a month. More than 16,300 people each month, on average, lose their utility service because they’re behind on their payments to JEA — that’s more than 10,700 prepay customers and more than 5,600 traditional customers over the service area. After...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

floridapolitics.com

Bean family jumps into Fernandina Port Authority race, no spending in another

Things are rarely usual or traditional as it applies to the Ocean Highway and Port Authority. Things are rarely usual or traditional as it applies to the Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA) for the Port of Fernandina, and that extends to the three seats on the panel up for election this year. One candidate is unopposed, raising and spending zero dollars, while current Commissioners endorsed in another race and the Bean family jumped in with June contributions in a third.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

JEA will not disconnect electricty or water due to delinquent payments, August 1 to September 18th

Jacksonville — JEA will will not disconnect electricty or water due to delinquent payments between August, 1 and September, 18. JEA will also waive newly accrued late fees. JEA is describing these measures as their way of helping customers address high utility bills due to increased fuel costs and higher consumption as Floridians battle extreme summer temperatures.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Sleiman Enterprises proposes EV repair at the closed Bealls in Southside Commons

Sleiman Enterprises proposes turning the closed Bealls store in Southside Commons into a center for electric vehicle repairs for an unidentified EV manufacturer. Sleiman Enterprises Chief Operating Officer Michael McNaughton said July 27 the user and use is confidential so he has no comment about the project. The 80,000-square-foot Bealls...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Webb completing one warehouse, starting another in North Jacksonville

Webb International Inc. is completing one speculative industrial warehouse and starting work on another in Imeson International Industrial Park in North Jacksonville. Completion is expected in August for a 408,240-square-foot building10760 Yeager Road. The city issued the permit Aug. 25, 2021, for the project on 23.8 acres at a cost...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Hot temperatures not the only factor leading to higher JEA bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many JEA customers are saying their latest electric bill doubled, and in some cases tripled, even though they are trying to conserve energy amid consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures. News4JAX recently caught up with Roland Edwards at JEA’s downtown headquarters, where he was paying his bill...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Dirty tricks alleged in Nassau Commission race as new PAC debuts

The new PAC, Vision Northeast Florida, appeared last month. There’s some amount of controversy in a Nassau County Commission race after a previously little-used Facebook page posted screengrabs showing the creation of a new political action committee in Fernandina Beach and alleging it’s involved with Alyson McCullough’s campaign in the open Republican Primary for District 4.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

First Coast Commuter Rail connecting Jacksonville to St. Augustine in the works

A new commuter rail service could help get you from Jacksonville all the way to St. Augustine. Richard Clark, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s (JTA) Director of Economic Development, presented JTA’s plan for the First Coast Commuter Rail to the City of St. Augustine City Commission two weeks ago, showing four stations that could link Jacksonville to St. Augustine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
coj.net

Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program Public Comment and Review

The City of Jacksonville is eligible to receive funding under the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Local Solicitation. JAG is established within the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) of the US Department of Justice (DOJ). JAG funding will provide Jacksonville with the opportunity to reduce crime and improve public safety through the implementation of diverse strategies that address drug treatment, violent juvenile crime, and crime prevention programs that foster cooperation between community residents and law enforcement personnel. The proposed application for use of JAG funds will be available to the public for comment and review on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 12 Noon, in the Ed Ball Building, 214 N. Hogan Street, 8th Floor. Please call Larry Finkelstein at 904-255-8239 for further information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
#Disconnection
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 7.27.22: Shake-up

Ron DeSantis throws a curveball in a run-of-the-mill House race. For a while, the battle in the new House District 16 was on a somewhat familiar track. Republicans Lake Ray and Chet Stokes dropped oppo (and personal attacks) on each other. Each had over $200,000 cash on hand and what they believed was plenty of material to use against their opponent.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events this week in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will distribute food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event: Farm Share distribution with the Interlachen Fire Station. Date: Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

