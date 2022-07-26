Rash of fast food robberies on trial in York County

GASTONIA, N.C. — A major fire broke out Thursday at a former motel building near Interstate 85 in Gastonia. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the building next to the Quality Inn on Cox Road where the fire department could be seen dousing the flames. The building has been closed for a while, an employee with the neighboring Quality Inn said. The building was closed due to asbestos issues, they said.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO