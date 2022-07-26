ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rash of fast food robberies on trial in York County

fox46.com
 2 days ago

Travis Lamont Gathers is accused of robbing six...

www.fox46.com

fox46.com

Jury finds York County fast food robbery suspect guilty

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of robbing six fast food restaurants in the summer of 2020 was found guilty of armed robbery and possession of a firearm Wednesday. Judge McKinnon sentenced Travis Lamont Gathers to 25 years in prison after he begged for his...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Fire breaks out at building next to Gastonia motel off I-85

GASTONIA, N.C. — A major fire broke out Thursday at a former motel building near Interstate 85 in Gastonia. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the building next to the Quality Inn on Cox Road where the fire department could be seen dousing the flames. The building has been closed for a while, an employee with the neighboring Quality Inn said. The building was closed due to asbestos issues, they said.
GASTONIA, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Today – Events at Rock Hill – York Co. Airport

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Rock Hill – York County Airport has many events coming up for you to learn more about flying high in the sky!. From a 5K, to exploring a military aircraft, the B-17 Yankee Lady, to seeing planes fly across York County, there is so much to do!
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

‘Had me shaken’: 8 people seriously hurt in west Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — Eight people were seriously hurt in a crash in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to MEDIC. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene just after noon, where a van and BMW could be seen with heavy damage on Willard Street near Bradford Drive. One of the vehicles was also seen crashed into a house, with several police cars and fire trucks nearby.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County

Driver killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Chester County, S.C. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Washington Street near Sunset Avenue. Failure to yield leads to crash that closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County. Updated: Jul. 27,...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Fight between roommates in York, S.C. left one dead, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - York police say an argument between roommates turned deadly Monday night. Officers say they went out around 10:50 p.m. to an area off Hill Street in York, S.C. after a neighbor called about two men fighting. Both men were taken to an area hospital. Thomas Harris,...
YORK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dies in fight with roommate that sent both to hospital

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Police say a 54-year-old South Carolina man has been killed in a fight with his 61-year-old roommate that sent both of them to the hospital and involved items the men could use to beat each other. Police say someone called 911 in York around 11 p.m. Monday reporting his neighbors were […]
YORK, SC
cn2.com

Fentanyl Overdoses on the Rise in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Drug agents say the synthetic opioid, fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. What’s even more alarming officers say its being made and sold right here in Rock Hill. A latest study by the CDC...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Men charged with killing Charlotte restaurant owner plead not guilty in deadly robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both suspects in the killing of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against them Thursday morning. Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples both face multiple charges in connection with Brooks' death on Dec. 9, 2019. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while preparing to open the popular NoDa shop.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Altercation between Two Roommates Leaves One Dead, York Police Say

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Officials with the York Police Department say they are conducting a homicide investigation after two roommates got into a physical altercation. The release is below from the York Police Department. York Police Department responded to Hill Street inside the City of York on July...
YORK, SC
WBTV

Murder of beloved Gastonia barber remains unsolved one year later

Driver killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Chester County, S.C. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Washington Street near Sunset Avenue. 6 people arrested in Chesterfield County murder of 13-year-old girl. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
fox46.com

Crash downs tree on car in Huntersville

The incident happened on the 8600 block of New Oak Lane near Hawks Ridge Road. ‘Having some answers helps’: Husband on arrest in …. The People’s Market set to reopen in Elizabeth since …. 5 arrested, bikes seized from bicycle group riding …. White House, CDC take steps...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
fox46.com

Construction camp for girls in west Charlotte

There’s a desperate need for people in the construction industry. But, 90 percent of all the people working there are men. It’s always been that way, but that doesn’t mean it should always be that way.

