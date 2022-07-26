Rash of fast food robberies on trial in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of robbing six fast food restaurants in the summer of 2020 was found guilty of armed robbery and possession of a firearm Wednesday. Judge McKinnon sentenced Travis Lamont Gathers to 25 years in prison after he begged for his...
GASTONIA, N.C. — A major fire broke out Thursday at a former motel building near Interstate 85 in Gastonia. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the building next to the Quality Inn on Cox Road where the fire department could be seen dousing the flames. The building has been closed for a while, an employee with the neighboring Quality Inn said. The building was closed due to asbestos issues, they said.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Rock Hill – York County Airport has many events coming up for you to learn more about flying high in the sky!. From a 5K, to exploring a military aircraft, the B-17 Yankee Lady, to seeing planes fly across York County, there is so much to do!
Site work on the new facility is expected to begin in August, with production anticipated to start by the end of 2023. Conversations continue to create a Charlotte social district. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s something other communities like Hickory, Salisbury and Kannapolis have implemented. One in hospital after...
CHARLOTTE — Eight people were seriously hurt in a crash in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, according to MEDIC. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene just after noon, where a van and BMW could be seen with heavy damage on Willard Street near Bradford Drive. One of the vehicles was also seen crashed into a house, with several police cars and fire trucks nearby.
Driver killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Chester County, S.C. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Washington Street near Sunset Avenue. Failure to yield leads to crash that closes portion of U.S. 74 in Union County. Updated: Jul. 27,...
CHERAW, S.C. — Six people are facing charges days after a 13-year-old South Carolina girl was fatally shot at her home. According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, the child was killed early Tuesday morning in Cheraw. Authorities say the girl was playing video games with a younger sibling...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - York police say an argument between roommates turned deadly Monday night. Officers say they went out around 10:50 p.m. to an area off Hill Street in York, S.C. after a neighbor called about two men fighting. Both men were taken to an area hospital. Thomas Harris,...
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A petition filed by Gastonia Police and the Gaston County DA’s Office to release body-cam video of Officer Maurice Taylor and Officer Cierra Brooks’ encounter with disabled veteran Joshua Rohrer on October 9 and October 13, 2021, has been approved. Gastonia...
YORK, S.C. (AP) — Police say a 54-year-old South Carolina man has been killed in a fight with his 61-year-old roommate that sent both of them to the hospital and involved items the men could use to beat each other. Police say someone called 911 in York around 11 p.m. Monday reporting his neighbors were […]
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Drug agents say the synthetic opioid, fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. What’s even more alarming officers say its being made and sold right here in Rock Hill. A latest study by the CDC...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both suspects in the killing of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against them Thursday morning. Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples both face multiple charges in connection with Brooks' death on Dec. 9, 2019. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while preparing to open the popular NoDa shop.
YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Officials with the York Police Department say they are conducting a homicide investigation after two roommates got into a physical altercation. The release is below from the York Police Department. York Police Department responded to Hill Street inside the City of York on July...
Driver killed after car runs off road, hits tree in Chester County, S.C. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Washington Street near Sunset Avenue. 6 people arrested in Chesterfield County murder of 13-year-old girl. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s...
The incident happened on the 8600 block of New Oak Lane near Hawks Ridge Road. ‘Having some answers helps’: Husband on arrest in …. The People’s Market set to reopen in Elizabeth since …. 5 arrested, bikes seized from bicycle group riding …. White House, CDC take steps...
Authorities said Kevin Brown, 45, of Kings Mountain, was operating a motorcycle near the intersection of Highway 49 and Charlotte Highway in Lake Wylie on Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a crash.
There’s a desperate need for people in the construction industry. But, 90 percent of all the people working there are men. It’s always been that way, but that doesn’t mean it should always be that way.
Comments / 0