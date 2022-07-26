ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Decor, Furniture, and More

By ETonline Staff
ETOnline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is the perfect time to refresh your home decor in a fresh summer style, and right now you can find loads of new pieces to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon deals. The online retailer has a...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
APPAREL
OK! Magazine

Bernadette Schaeffler Collection The New Player To Watch In Luxury Home Decor

The world of luxury shopping is mainly associated with famous names such as Hermes, Chopard, Gucci, Bulgari, and a few other coveted brands. The lure of exclusivity is eternal as is human vanity that fuels the multi-billion-dollar industry. However, once in a while a new brand emerges and wins over those customers who want a change, a whiff of fresh air, a new emotion to liven up their luxury shopping experience. Enter Bernadette Schaeffler Collection, a bright new phenomenon in the home luxury industry that has garnered an impressive following among a tasteful audience.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Home Decor#Decorative#Decor Items
CBS Boston

Walmart is slashing prices on clothing and other items

Many shoppers have pulled back on buying clothing and other discretionary items as the highest inflation in four decades pinches their pocketbooks. That's left Walmart and other retailers stuck with too much clothing and bigger-ticket stuff sitting on their shelves. To help clear out the backlog, Walmart is cutting prices on some items and marking down products.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
ETOnline.com

Sur La Table’s Summer Cookware Sale: Save Up to 50% on Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad & More

Sur La Table has everything you need to make your summer meals memorable — and at a discount! You can enjoy up to 50% off top brands from Thursday, July 28 to Tuesday, August 2 at Sur La Table's Cookware Sale. If you're eager to try out a new recipe for a summer dinner party, you need high quality cooking products to take your meal to the next level. Stock up on kitchen tools, bakeware, servingware and dutch ovens, including some of the most coveted Staub, All-Clad, and Le Creuset cookware. Right now, the must-have Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven is on sale for almost 35% off.
SHOPPING
ABC News

What is a capsule pantry? How to get one started to save money on groceries

Think of a capsule pantry as you would a capsule wardrobe: a variety of staple items to mix and match that can create a completely fresh, easy-to-assemble final product. A capsule pantry starts with a strong base of ingredients that fit both your budget and food preferences and can be used in multiple meals. Staples like frozen vegetable or dried grains and canned proteins, for instance, translate easily to myriad budget-friendly dishes.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Apartment Therapy

Jonathan Adler and Ruggable Just Launched Another Ridiculously Chic Washable Rug Collection — and It’s 20% Off Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to low-maintenance, high-quality rugs, Ruggable is without a doubt an Apartment Therapy favorite. The brand is known for their innovative machine-washable, two-piece designs that are available in everything from doormats and runners to statement-making area rugs — even round styles if that’s what fits your space best. Their rugs feature a pad and a cover that attaches with Velcro tabs, and the pads come in two sizes. The classic pad is best for rugs that will be placed at the door, under furniture, or outdoors; and the cushioned mat provides extra support for places where you’re standing for longer periods of time, such as the bathroom and kitchen. Once you have the pad, you can swap out the covers whenever you want to change your look — which you’re probably going to want to do ASAP now that Ruggable has released a second sure-to-sell-out collaboration with decorator and designer Jonathan Adler after last year’s super stylish collection.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Gucci Decor’s Latest Range Brings a Whimsical Touch to the Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Gucci Decor burst onto the homeware scene in 2017. With intricate detailing, plush fabrics, and lush textural elements that perfectly encapsulate the signature Gucci glamor, the range quickly redefined luxurious furniture and home accessories.
INTERIOR DESIGN
House Digest

Emily Henderson's Advice On How To Shop Vintage For Your Home

The Brimfield Antiques Flea Market is one of the largest antique flea markets in the U.S. It's held three times a year in May, July, and September in Brimfield, Massachusetts, and boasts thousands of vendors and more than a million visitors each year. Going to one of these vintage shows or walking into an antique shop or auction can feel overwhelming if you don't have a plan. HGTV's Emily Henderson from "Secrets From a Stylist" has some advice on how to successfully shop for vintage items for your home. Her starting point is to walk around a shop twice. The first time is to scope out the larger pieces of furniture, and the second time to look for smaller decorative items and lighting. This works well in the manageable confines of a store where you can look at just about everything before making any decisions.
BRIMFIELD, MA
People

Klondike's Choco Taco Discontinued After Almost 40 Years

Fans of Klondike's Choco Taco are saying goodbye to the beloved ice cream truck mainstay. The dessert giant discontinued the iconic chocolatey treat that's been sold for almost four decades, PEOPLE confirms. According to a rep for Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, the Choco Taco was entirely discontinued in...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy