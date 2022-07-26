ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test

By Associated Press
Inside Indiana Business
 2 days ago

The United States Senate on Tuesday advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the semiconductor industry in the United States and to accelerate high tech research that backers say will be critical to the economy in future decades. The bill has been closely watched in Indiana, where manufacturers,...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senate passes bill to boost computer chip production in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bill designed to encourage more semiconductor companies to build chip plants in the United States passed the Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers raced to finish work on a key priority of the Biden administration. The $280 billion measure, which awaits a House vote, includes federal grants and tax breaks for companies that construct their chip facilities in the U.S. The legislation also directs Congress to significantly increase spending on high-tech research programs that lawmakers say will help the country stay economically competitive in the decades ahead. Senate passage came by a 64-33 vote. The House vote is expected later this week as lawmakers try to wrap up business before returning to their home states and districts in August. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said she is confident there is enough GOP support to overcome potential defections from Democrats who view the subsidy effort to boost semiconductor companies as a misplaced priority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Economy, IN
City
West Lafayette, IN
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Taiwan Semiconductor#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The White House
thecentersquare.com

Silicon Heartland: Ohio lawmakers praise CHIPS Act passage in U.S. House

(The Center Square) – Only a signature from President Joe Biden is needed to create $52 billion in government subsidies for domestic microchip manufacturers and move along Intel’s planned $20 billion plant in Ohio. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Senate amendments of the CHIPS Act on...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

How new clean energy bill would combat climate change

Senate Democrats announced a surprise deal on a historic $369 billion bill to help the U.S. combat climate change. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it would help reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. Leah Stokes, an associate professor of climate and energy policy at U.C. Santa Barbara, joined CBS News' Ben Tracy to discuss the potential impact.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Senate passes innovation bill with billions for DOE research

The Senate approved a sprawling innovation and economic competitiveness package this afternoon that contains tens of billions of dollars in research spending authorizations at the Department of Energy and National Science Foundation. The 64-33 vote on the bill, H.R. 4346, is the culmination of an effort that began early last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Engadget

House passes CHIPS Act, preparing semiconductor bill to become law

Legislation aimed at boosting US chip production has cleared its last major hurdle. The House of Representatives has passed the CHIPS and Science Act in a 243-187-1 vote, leaving just the reconciliation process and President Biden's signature before the bill becomes law. The equivalent Senate measure passed 64-33 in a vote one day earlier.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy