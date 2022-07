Samuel “Sam” Vandiver, 91, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Memorial services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Canyon with Rev. Gene Jones officiating. Private interment will be in Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Brooks Chapel in Canyon. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.Sam was born on September 4, 1930 in Reydon, Oklahoma to Joseph and Lillie (Bates) Vandiver. He married Jo Ann Prichard on August 3, 1981. Sam was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for Phillips Petroleum for 20 years and also did custom harvesting from 1970 to 1994. He owned Buffalo Inn for twelve years and owned and operated rental property in Canyon from 1953 to present.

