Dolphins sign veteran WR Mohamed Sanu

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has caught on with the Dolphins. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have already been in the headlines this offseason with their additions at the receiver position. The team is making another one Tuesday, signing veteran Mohamed Sanu, per his agent (on Twitter).

The former third-rounder has been well-traveled in recent years, a notable contrast to the early part of his career. In 2014 (the third of four years spent with the Bengals), he posted 790 yards – a total which remained his career high for several years. It wasn’t until his final full season in Atlanta that he upped that mark with a personal-best 66 receptions and 838 yards.

Since his midseason 2019 trade to the Patriots, however, Sanu’s production has dropped off. 2020 was also split between two teams (the 49ers and Lions); it was with the latter that he registered the most recent starts of his career. Despite releasing him the year before, San Francisco brought back the Rutgers product in 2021. Limited to eight games, he played nearly half of the team’s offensive snaps, but made just 15 catches. The 49ers have Jauan Jennings as their primary backup to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

In Miami, Sanu will join a WR corps which already featured Jaylen Waddle and added Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson this offseason. He will look to catch onto the back end of the roster as the Dolphins aim to take a dramatic step forward on offense. To make room for the signing, the team is releasing WR Cody Core with a non-football injury designation (Twitter link via CBS’ Jonathan Jones).