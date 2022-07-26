ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Federal civil rights office to probe anti-semitism allegations at USC

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfKvo_0gtqgO6G00
A passerby taking a picture of himself with Tommy Trojan, the USC mascot. | Photo courtesy of Flickr

USC said Tuesday that it has taken significant steps to combat anti-Jewish hatred on campus, as federal civil rights officials prepare to investigate a complaint that the university allowed “a hostile environment of anti-Semitism” to proliferate, resulting in the resignation two years ago of its student government vice president.

Rose Ritch, a Jewish student who in August 2020 resigned as USC’s undergraduate student government vice president, alleged she was targeted on social media due to her identity as a Zionist. In an email sent to the campus community at the time, Ritch said resigning was “the only sustainable choice I can make to protect my physical safety on campus and my mental health.”

The complaint the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights will investigate was submitted by The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law on behalf of Ritch.

It alleges that the “discriminatory harassment against Ms. Ritch was so severe and persistent that it created a hostile environment that hindered her ability to continue serving” in the undergraduate student government.

“Although USC was aware of the discriminatory harassment against Ms. Ritch and the hostile environment it fostered, the University failed to take prompt and effective steps to end the harassment or eliminate the hostile environment,” according to the complaint. “As a result of the University’s refusal to protect Ms. Ritch from the discriminatory harassment, Ms. Ritch was ultimately forced to resign from the USG under the mounting pressure of the hostile environment.”

In a statement Tuesday, USC said that over the last two years, it has taken “significant steps” to combat anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish hatred on campus.

Among other things, USC has developed partnerships with national organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League, the Jewish Federation, and the American Jewish Committee; expanded the Stronger Than Hate initiative at the USC Shoah Foundation; sent senior leaders to attend the President’s Summit on Campus Antisemitism at NYU (hosted by Hillel International, the Academic Engagement Network, and the AJC); convened the President’s Advisory Committee on Jewish Life at USC; and is participating in AEN’s Signature Seminar Series, according to the university.

“We are continuing to take these steps to further build on the welcoming environment we have created for our Jewish community,” the university said. “We look forward to addressing any concerns or questions by the U.S. Department of Education regarding this matter.”

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
Michigan Advance

Misogyny is fueling the country’s gun violence epidemic, experts say

Dawn Gillard’s life revolved around her children.  Everyone who loved her knew that. The rest of the world would read about it in her obituary. On May 27, Gillard was shot and killed at age 40 alongside her three young children: Katelynn, 6; Ronald, 4; and Joshua, 3, at a home in Austin Township, a […] The post Misogyny is fueling the country’s gun violence epidemic, experts say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Anti Semitism#Civil Rights#Antisemitism#Jewish Education#College#Racism#Anti Jewish#Zionist#University
Los Angeles Times

Jews, Muslims and others say Roe vs. Wade reversal threatens their religious freedom

For 25 years Rabbi Barry Silver has served as the spiritual leader of L’Dor Va-Dor, a progressive synagogue in Boynton Beach, Fla. Like most congregational rabbis, he offers a Jewish perspective on major life events, giving weekly sermons, performing weddings, funerals and baby namings, and occasionally counseling congregants wrestling with whether to have an abortion.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Newsweek

Trump Ally Defends Christian Nationalism as 'Good and Healthy'

Right-wing political commentator Dinesh D'Souza, whose 2,000 Mules documentary recently earned the praise of former President Donald Trump, defended Christian nationalism Wednesday as "good and healthy." D'Souza said in a post on Trump's Truth Social platform that this is because "Christianity redeems nationalism and gives it a gentler, more humane...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy