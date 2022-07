CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County District Attorney Elect Champ Crocker on Tuesday announced the formation of his transition team. Below is Crocker’s announcement, in full: Today I am announcing the formation of my transition team who will assist me and make recommendations in preparation for my administration. I am grateful to these men and women who are volunteering their time to serve on my transition team. This highly skilled team is made up of law enforcement, an attorney, a physician, a pastor, business owners and a children’s advocate. I look forward to working with these men and women and hearing their recommendations...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO