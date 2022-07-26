After-hours incidents at Baltimore pools raise questions about safety & security

City officials see uptick in trespassing at public pools after hours 02:36

BALTIMORE – A 15-year-old boy nearly drowned at a Baltimore City public pool after it had been closed for the day.

Police and first responders were called to Roosevelt Park Pool just after 9 p.m. Sunday, where the teen was found unconscious, authorities said. Police said a friend pulled the teen out of the pool after he had been in the water for about 2 minutes.

The teen survived and was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

Nikki Cobbs, aquatics manager for the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks, said the department has seen an increase this year in the number of people trespassing at public pools after hours.

"We have signs posted--no trespassing--so you're actually breaking the law when you come into our pools after hours," she said.

Cobbs said trespassers have done more than go for an after-hours swim.

"We've had 50-pound umbrella bases thrown in the pool, glass bottles broken and thrown in the pool. That resulted in the pool having to be drained, cleaned and it was down for like two days," Cobbs said. "We have gate damage daily. As soon as we noticed the breech in the gate, we'll get out the maintenance department to come and fix it. Then they'll do the same thing the next night."

While the damage can be costly to fix, there is no lifeguard on duty after hours to save someone's life if they're drowning.

"It's my fear," Cobbs said. "I don't want anyone to drown in one of our pools because they're swimming without a lifeguard."

The aquatics manager said while staff patrol pools at night on their own time, hiring security to do the job is now on the table.

That's a step one camp counselor believes should be taken at all of the city's public pools.

"I personally see kids inside the pools and if they want my opinion on how to control that issue, after hours they should have some sort of security on foot patrolling the pool areas," Deborah Gaters said.

Baltimore Police have also used their helicopter Foxtrot as a tool to clear pools . It's a method that has been called excessive by Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen.

Meanwhile, Cobb is asking parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of breaking this law.

"It's just on my heart. I need everybody, I'm pleading with you, please help me keep these pools safe," she said.

You can find more information at the 2022 pool season and hours here .