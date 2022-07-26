Cal's Daniel Scott, Jackson Sirmon Named to Preseason All-Pac-12 Team

D-lineman Brett Johnson named to second team by conference media members.

Linebacker Jackson Sirmon and safety Daniel Scott of Cal were named to the media’s preseason All-Pac-12 football first team on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Brett Johnson landed a second-team berth.

But no Cal offensive player earned a spot on either the first or second team.

Honorable mention selections among the Bears were running back Damien Moore, center Matthew Cindric, guard Ben Coleman, linebacker Femi Oladejo, cornerback Lu-Magia Hearns III, placekicker Dario Longhetto and all-purpose/special teams pick Nick Alftin.

Utah and USC each had six first-team selections in voting by media who cover the conference.

Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams of USC was named the first-team quarterback and Utah’s Cameron Rising was chosen to the second team.

Scott, a senior from Pasadena who has played 37 games for the Bears, is a consensus preseason All-Pac-12 selection, having also been tabbed by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele. Pro Football Focus named Scott to its 2021 first-team All-Pac 12 team.

Sirmon is a transfer from Washington, who also has been named preseason All-Pac-12 by Athlon and Phil Steele. He is the Pac-12’s second-leading returning tackler with 92, which earned him honorable mention all-conference honors in 2021.

Johnson returns to action this fall after missing all of last season following a car accident that required hip surgery. Johnson earned third-team Freshman All-America honors in 2019.

Cal’s offense being overlooked by voters is hardly surprising. The Bears, who have struggled to score in recent seasons, are restocking on the offensive side after losing starting quarterback Chase Garbers, most of their wide receivers and two offensive line starters.

